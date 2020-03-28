Barrington

Local Bakery Receives Hundreds of Orders to Deliver ‘Thank You’ Care Packages to Health Care Workers

By Molly Walsh

Ambrosia Euro-American Patisserie

In a sweet way to say 'thank you,' a Barrington-based bakery partnered with a local hospital to send care packages to its health care workers amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Ambrosia Euro-American Patisserie took orders Friday for $10 boxes of baked goods to be delivered to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital. But after an overwhelming response, the bakery decided to go even further.

"Meals for Heroes through The Shepherd's Circle will provide an individual, delicious box of Ambrosia to the hardworking staff at our community hospital this weekend AND next week, ALL because of YOU," the bakery posted on its Instagram.

It is with overflowing gratitude that we report 225 boxes were donated today to the healthcare workers of our community hospital, Advocate Good Shepard. It is because of YOUR willingness to show up in a time of need that we will proudly bake, package, and deliver boxes of bakery to 225 nurses, doctors, technicians, and health care staff who are braving the front lines. This is all a small way we can show our immense gratitude to the brave and selfless healthcare workers. ❤️🙏🏼📞 In response to such overwhelming support, we are EXTENDING OUR ORDER DEADLINE until noon tomorrow, Saturday 3/28. Meals for Heroes through The Shepherd's Circle will provide an individual, delicious box of Ambrosia to the hardworking staff at our community hospital this weekend AND next week, ALL because of YOU! Please phone the patisserie and let us know how many boxes you'd like to purchase and we'll get it done!❤️🙏🏼 . . . . . #ambrosia #ambrosiapatisserie #food #foodie #yum #community #eeeeaats #f52grams #barrington #60010 #365barrington #giveback #donate #cometogether #covid_19 #coronavirus #advocategoodshepard #goodshepardhospital #grateful #supportsmallbusiness #shoplocal #givingback

The bakery extended its deadline until Saturday at noon after more than 225 boxes were donated in a single day. Care packages were set to be baked fresh as delivery begins Sunday.

It is also offering free delivery to Lake and McHenry counties for orders over $40.

"It’s a simple way to show our gratitude for our health care workers at Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital," read an Instagram post from the bakery.

This article tagged under:

Barringtoncoronavirusbakeryambrosia
