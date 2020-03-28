Local Bakery Receives Hundreds of Orders to Deliver ‘Thank You’ Care Packages to Health Care Workers

In a sweet way to say 'thank you,' a Barrington-based bakery partnered with a local hospital to send care packages to its health care workers amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Ambrosia Euro-American Patisserie took orders Friday for $10 boxes of baked goods to be delivered to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital. But after an overwhelming response, the bakery decided to go even further.

"Meals for Heroes through The Shepherd's Circle will provide an individual, delicious box of Ambrosia to the hardworking staff at our community hospital this weekend AND next week, ALL because of YOU," the bakery posted on its Instagram.

The bakery extended its deadline until Saturday at noon after more than 225 boxes were donated in a single day. Care packages were set to be baked fresh as delivery begins Sunday.

It is also offering free delivery to Lake and McHenry counties for orders over $40.

"It’s a simple way to show our gratitude for our health care workers at Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital," read an Instagram post from the bakery.