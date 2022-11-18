Lizzo's Tour Tickets Are on Sale Now, Including to Chicago Show

Lizzo will trek across North America once more with "The Special 2our."

The run of shows includes 17 dates across 2023, with Atlanta-based rapper Latto listed as Lizzo's opener.

Chicago is due for a visit May 17, 2023, at the United Center. Lizzo already hit the city in October as a part of her initial 25-stop campaign in support of her latest album, "Special."

Tickets dropped Friday on Ticketmaster and are available for purchase now. Fans looking to be in the stands can score tickets for as low as $69, a price that would land them a spot in the 300 section of the arena.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Seats in the 200 section range from $99.50 to $129.50, while standard tickets to the 100 level vary from $109.50 to $149.50. General admission tickets to the floor are for sale at $204. Premium options, which cost more, are also available.

The announcement of the tour came before Lizzo racked up six Grammy nominations Wednesday, including album of the year, record of the year and song of the year. Lizzo already has three Grammy awards under belt, all of which she snagged in 2020.

Here are the full tour dates: