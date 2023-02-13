Lizzo Has Earned Many Awards, But She Says None Top the One She Just Received — And It Couldn't Be More Midwest

Lizzo has just received what she says is the biggest honor she has ever been given, and it all goes back to her Midwest roots.

"Of all the awards I have received, this, by far, is the highest honor," she said in a recent tweet.

Lizzo is referring to the new snowplow that has been named after her in Minnesota.

"To know that there is a snowplow named Blizzo that is clearing the streets of the Twin Cities right now makes my heart melt... or freeze," she said.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The plow was named as part of a contest through the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Thousands of voters weighed in to pick the top eight names.

Blizzo was submitted by Osseo Middle School, which also got a shout out from Lizzo in her video.

"Thank you so much for nominating mwah as the recipient of this esteemed honor," she said. "Thank you so much for supporting me no matter where I go in my career. I love you Twin Cities. Stay freezing."

Other names that made the cut in the voting process were "Yer a Blizzard, Harry," "Better Call Salt," "Han Snowlo," Scoop! There It Is," "Sleetwood Mac," "Clearopathtra" and "Blader Tot Hotdish."

The contest is similar to one that was held in Chicago recently.

Seven finalists were announced at the start of the month, with names like "Da Plow," "Salter Payton," "Sears Plower," "Sleet Home Chicago," and more.