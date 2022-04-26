Lizzo Is Coming to Chicago This Fall

Lizzo is trekking to Chicago for an upcoming tour to promote her new album, “Special.”

Set to kick off in Florida and wrap up in California, “The Special Tour” will pan out across 25 stops, with Chicago on the lineup for Oct. 16 at the United Center. Atlanta-based rapper Latto will open shows for the multi-platinum artist.

Tickets for Lizzo's concert will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and be available for purchase here. Fans who pre-save her forthcoming album, which is dropping July 15, can receive early access to the tickets.

Ahead of announcing her tour, Lizzo released "About Damn Time” from the album and both hosted and performed at "Saturday Night Live" earlier this month.

3 years since my last tour… and I’m finally coming back to YOU!



So excited to announce the SPECIAL TOUR ‘22



Ft @Latto 🍑@AmericanExpress cardholder pre-sale starts 4/26



AND IF YOU PRE-SAVE MY ALBUM ‘SPECIAL’ YOU’LL GET EARLY ACCESS TO TICKETS 4/27https://t.co/T8d4TBtlqD pic.twitter.com/sKeM4cvXQb — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) April 25, 2022

Here are the full tour dates:

Sept. 23: Sunrise, FL; FLA Live Arena

Sept. 24: Tampa, FL; Amalie Arena

Sept. 27: Washington, DC; Capital One Arena

Sept. 29: Philadelphia, PA; Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 30: Boston, MA; TD Garden

Oct. 2: New York, NY; Madison Square Garden

Oct. 6: Detroit, MI; Little Caesars Arena

Oct. 7: Toronto, ON; Scotiabank Arena

Oct. 11: St. Paul, MN; Xcel Energy Center

Oct. 14: Kansas City, MO; T-Mobile Center

Oct. 16: Chicago, IL; United Center

Oct. 18: Indianapolis, IN; Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Oct. 20: Charlotte, NC; Spectrum Center

Oct. 22: Atlanta, GA; State Farm Arena

Oct. 23: Nashville, TN; Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 25: Austin, TX; Moody Center

Oct. 26: Houston, TX; Toyota Center

Oct. 28: Dallas, TX; American Airlines Center

Oct. 31: Denver, CO; Ball Arena

Nov. 2: Salt Lake City, UT; Vivint Arena

Nov. 4: Portland, OR; Moda Center

Nov. 7: Vancouver, BC; Rogers Arena

Nov. 9: Seattle, WA; Climate Pledge Arena

Nov. 12: San Francisco, CA; Chase Center

Nov. 18: Los Angeles, CA; Kia Forum