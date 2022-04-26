Lizzo Is Coming to Chicago This Fall

Lizzo is trekking to Chicago for an upcoming tour to promote her new album, “Special.”
Set to kick off in Florida and wrap up in California, “The Special Tour” will pan out across 25 stops, with Chicago on the lineup for Oct. 16 at the United Center. Atlanta-based rapper Latto will open shows for the multi-platinum artist.
Tickets for Lizzo's concert will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and be available for purchase here. Fans who pre-save her forthcoming album, which is dropping July 15, can receive early access to the tickets.
Ahead of announcing her tour, Lizzo released "About Damn Time” from the album and both hosted and performed at "Saturday Night Live" earlier this month.
Here are the full tour dates:
Sept. 23: Sunrise, FL; FLA Live Arena
Sept. 24: Tampa, FL; Amalie Arena
Sept. 27: Washington, DC; Capital One Arena
Sept. 29: Philadelphia, PA; Wells Fargo Center
Sept. 30: Boston, MA; TD Garden
Oct. 2: New York, NY; Madison Square Garden
Oct. 6: Detroit, MI; Little Caesars Arena
Oct. 7: Toronto, ON; Scotiabank Arena
Oct. 11: St. Paul, MN; Xcel Energy Center
Oct. 14: Kansas City, MO; T-Mobile Center
Oct. 16: Chicago, IL; United Center
Oct. 18: Indianapolis, IN; Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Oct. 20: Charlotte, NC; Spectrum Center
Oct. 22: Atlanta, GA; State Farm Arena
Oct. 23: Nashville, TN; Bridgestone Arena
Oct. 25: Austin, TX; Moody Center
Oct. 26: Houston, TX; Toyota Center
Oct. 28: Dallas, TX; American Airlines Center
Oct. 31: Denver, CO; Ball Arena
Nov. 2: Salt Lake City, UT; Vivint Arena
Nov. 4: Portland, OR; Moda Center
Nov. 7: Vancouver, BC; Rogers Arena
Nov. 9: Seattle, WA; Climate Pledge Arena
Nov. 12: San Francisco, CA; Chase Center
Nov. 18: Los Angeles, CA; Kia Forum