Liverpool to Offer Five-Year Deal to Benfica Striker Darwin Nuñez

After losing the league title by one point to Manchester City and losing in the Champions League final to Real Madrid, Liverpool want to strengthen their squad to not only battle for those titles once again next season, but win them as well.

According to Sky Sports, the Reds have made Benfica striker Darwin Nuñez their top transfer target. The 22-year-old could be a replacement for Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah or Roberto Firmino. Mane is set to leave the club and has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich. Both Salah and Firmino are entering the final year of their contracts.

Liverpool are prepared to make a bid of roughly $85 million plus an additional $21 million in add-ons. Landing Nuñez won’t be easy as they are certainly going to face competition.

Official proposal from Liverpool for Darwin Núñez will be €80m plus add ons for €100m package. Benfica will make a decision soon, while Man United are also in contact with his agent. 🔴 #LFC



Liverpool are prepared to offer Núñez a five year deal, waiting for Benfica decision. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 8, 2022

They won’t have to look far to find it either as rivals Manchester United are also reportedly interested in the striker. Manchester United are preparing a squad overhaul and have identified Nuñez as someone who could lead their line next season. New manager Erik ten Hag has been given a sizable budget to work with as the club looks to restore itself to its former glory.

However, Liverpool will not enter into a bidding war for the Uruguayan.

What Liverpool have in their favor is playing in the Champions League next season as they finished in second place. Manchester United, on the other hand, are in the Europa League as the Red Devils finished outside of the top four in sixth place.

Nuñez scored 34 goals across all competitions. He scored 26 goals for Benfica in the Portuguese league, six in the Champions League and two in the Portuguese League Cup.

