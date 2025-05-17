Watch: Dust storm covers downtown Chicago as skyline disappears

Dust storm warnings continued across the Chicago area into the evening, with images showing the massive cloud of dust swallowing buildings in downtown Chicago.

In Chicago, videos captured the skyline disappearing behind a cloud of dust that moved across the city around 6:45 p.m.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Visibility dropped significantly.

The National Weather Service warned the dust will continue moving north for much of the evening hours Friday as strong winds were expected to continue, but by 7:40 p.m. officials reported the storm was beginning to ease in Chicago.

"Visibilities are still reduced across the region, but they will improve as the evening continues. In addition, a few thunderstorms will pass over the northern Chicago metro over the next 1-2 hours," the NWS warned.

A dust storm continues to race across the Chicago metro resulting in near zero visibility and hazardous travel. Dust will continue north over the next couple hours. Isolated storms are also developing in northeast IL which may result in damaging winds. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/dQa1fCu8Cn — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) May 16, 2025

The dust storm warning remains in effect until 8 p.m. for Kendall, northern LaSalle, northwestern Will, and southern DeKalb in Illinois, as well as Porter and Lake counties in northwest Indiana.

Kane, Cook, DuPage, southeastern DeKalb counties were added to the warning until 8:30 p.m.

Satellite imagery from Friday showed a large dust storm from space as it swept across the Chicago area and Midwest.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Officials warned of "life-threatening travel" at the following locations:

I-39 between mile markers 66 and 77

I-55 between mile markers 250 and 269

I-57 between mile markers 339 and 358

I-80 between mile markers 124 and 155

I-90 between mile markers 104 and 107

I-94 between mile markers 62 and 74

I-294 between mile markers 62 and 74

I-355 between mile markers 1 and 14

Indiana I-80 between mile markers 1 and 16

Indiana I-90 between mile markers 1 and 37

Indiana I-94 between mile markers 16 and 32

Indiana I-65 between mile markers 254 and 261

I-55 between mile markers 270 and 294

I-88 between mile markers 96 and 140

I-90 between mile markers 42 and 103

I-94 between mile markers 26 and 61

I-290 between mile markers 1 and 29

I-294 between mile markers 26 and 61

I-355 near mile marker 12, and between mile markers 15 and 30

Startling images and videos captured a wild scene in parts of Illinois where massive dust clouds could be seen as warnings were issued in several counties, including parts of the Chicago area. (Courtesy: Stephanie Alderson Heppe in Normal, Illinois)