Watch: Dust storm covers downtown Chicago as skyline disappears

Dust storm warnings continued across the Chicago area into the evening, with images showing the massive cloud of dust swallowing buildings in downtown Chicago.
In Chicago, videos captured the skyline disappearing behind a cloud of dust that moved across the city around 6:45 p.m.
Visibility dropped significantly.
The National Weather Service warned the dust will continue moving north for much of the evening hours Friday as strong winds were expected to continue, but by 7:40 p.m. officials reported the storm was beginning to ease in Chicago.
"Visibilities are still reduced across the region, but they will improve as the evening continues. In addition, a few thunderstorms will pass over the northern Chicago metro over the next 1-2 hours," the NWS warned.
The dust storm warning remains in effect until 8 p.m. for Kendall, northern LaSalle, northwestern Will, and southern DeKalb in Illinois, as well as Porter and Lake counties in northwest Indiana.
Kane, Cook, DuPage, southeastern DeKalb counties were added to the warning until 8:30 p.m.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.
Officials warned of "life-threatening travel" at the following locations:
- I-39 between mile markers 66 and 77
- I-55 between mile markers 250 and 269
- I-57 between mile markers 339 and 358
- I-80 between mile markers 124 and 155
- I-90 between mile markers 104 and 107
- I-94 between mile markers 62 and 74
- I-294 between mile markers 62 and 74
- I-355 between mile markers 1 and 14
- Indiana I-80 between mile markers 1 and 16
- Indiana I-90 between mile markers 1 and 37
- Indiana I-94 between mile markers 16 and 32
- Indiana I-65 between mile markers 254 and 261
- I-55 between mile markers 270 and 294
- I-88 between mile markers 96 and 140
- I-90 between mile markers 42 and 103
- I-94 between mile markers 26 and 61
- I-290 between mile markers 1 and 29
- I-294 between mile markers 26 and 61
- I-355 near mile marker 12, and between mile markers 15 and 30