Watch Live: NBC 5 News

NBCChicago.com strives to bring you up-to-date video during breaking news situations.

We've turned on our livestreaming player so that you can follow along with our reporters and anchors during major events, news conferences, breaking news situations and more.

The player above is a multiplatform tool. You can watch on your laptop at home, your computer at work and even your mobile phone. The following livestreams are planned:



Monday - Friday:

NBC 5 NEWS TODAY: 4 a.m. to 7 a.m.

NBC 5 NEWS at 11 a.m.

NBC 5 NEWS at 4 p.m.

NBC 5 NEWS at 5 p.m.

NBC 5 NEWS at 6 p.m.

NBC 5 NEWS at 10 p.m.

All times are listed in Central Time.