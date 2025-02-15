The second round of snow this week is arriving in the Chicago area, with those who commute later in the evening potentially encountering traffic problems.

The snowfall is expected to continue into the overnight hours before another round of snow showers is likely to reach the area by the early afternoon Saturday.

Track the snow as it moves into your area live in your area using NBC 5's live interactive radar.

While only up to three inches of snow is expected, heavy snowfall is expected in Friday's system, with up to one inch of snow an hour possible.

[6:20 PM 2/14/2025 Update]: A burst of heavy snow continues to shift east across the region and will lead to sharp drops in visibility and snow-covered roads. The burst of heavy snow will be brief, with the worst conditions lasting around 2 hours or less. pic.twitter.com/U37q6TXWPs — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 15, 2025

Hazardous conditions are expected in the Chicago metropolitan area through 10 p.m., with conditions persisting in Northwest Indiana until 11 p.m.

Check the Illinois road conditions near you:

This weekend's likely snow showers will be followed by an arctic blast, with wind chill values below zero expected by Sunday night ahead of a frigid start to next week.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

CHECK THE LATEST WEATHER ALERTS HERE