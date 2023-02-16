Chicago Weather

Live Radar: Track Snow, Ice and Rain as System Moves Across the Chicago Area

From winter storm warnings to winter weather advisories, virtually the entire metro area is expected to see hazardous conditions, but what exactly you'll see depends on where you live

Weather alerts are in effect across the Chicago area Thursday as a winter storm threatens to bring accumulating snow, ice and high winds to the area.

From winter storm warnings to winter weather advisories, virtually the entire metro area is expected to see hazardous conditions, but what exactly you'll see depends on where you live.

Track the weather as it approaches or moves through your area using NBC's live interactive radar.

Full forecast here.

