Live radar: Track severe weather heading toward Chicago area

The Chicago area could see multiple rounds of severe weather this week, with gusty winds, damaging hail and isolated tornadoes all possible with the storms.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the first round of severe weather could occur early Wednesday morning, and a second, more powerful round could develop late Wednesday morning and stick around the area until the afternoon hours.

The Storm Prediction Center has slotted the Chicago area at an “enhanced” risk of severe storms in that later round, with wind gusts in excess of 60 miles per hour, hail of one-inch in diameter, and isolated tornadoes all possible.

NBC 5's Interactive Radar is capturing the scene.

A final round of showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms will be possible in the Wednesday evening hours, but the severe weather threat will have likely died down by that point in the night as the atmosphere becomes more stabilized and as temperatures begin to cool.