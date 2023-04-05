Live Radar: Track Severe Storms Moving Through Chicago Area Wednesday

Use the live interactive radar below to track what's happening in your area. Full forecast here.

Severe weather moved into the Chicago area Wednesday morning, bringing the threat of tornadoes during the morning rush hour, and threatening more damaging hail and fierce winds, marking the third system in 24 hours to do so.

Watches and warning remain in effect across several suburbs and the city.

CHECK THE LATEST WEATHER ALERTS HERE

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

As the potential for tornadoes increases, it's important to stay alert and be ready for what could happen next.

Track the weather live in your area using NBC 5's live interactive radar.