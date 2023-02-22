Live Radar: Track Ice, Sleet and Rain as Storm Moves Across the Chicago Area

Weather alerts are in effect across parts of the Chicago area Wednesday as a winter storm threatens to bring accumulating ice, sleet, rain and high winds to the area.
From ice storm warnings to winter weather advisories, what exactly you'll see depends on where you live.
Track the weather as it approaches or moves through your area using NBC's live interactive radar.
Full forecast here.
Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.