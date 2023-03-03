Chicago Weather

Live Radar: Track Evolving Winter Storm as it Approaches Chicago Area Friday

Even Friday morning, the storm's narrow band of snow continued to shift.

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Use the live interactive radar below to track what's happening in your area.

Weather alerts are in effect across parts of the Chicago area Friday as an evolving winter storms inches toward the Chicago area, threatening to bring accumulating snow, heavy winds and rain to some.

But even Friday morning, the storm's narrow band of snow continued to shift.

So where will it land and when?

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Track the weather as it approaches or moves through your area using NBC's live interactive radar.

Full forecast here.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Weather
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us