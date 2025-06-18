Live radar for Chicago area: Track storms as they move across parts of Illinois

With a tornado watch in effect as potentially severe storms charge across Illinois, track the systems heading toward your area with live interactive radar.

According to NBC 5 Storm Team 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman, the storms could bring damaging winds, quarter-size hail and possibly even the chance for tornadoes.

A tornado watch has been issued for Grundy, Will and Kankakee counties in Illinois until 7 p.m., along with Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties in Indiana.

Live updates and full forecast here.

According to the National Weather Service, the entire Chicago area in the late morning through midday will be under a severe weather threat, though the strongest storms may only impact certain parts.

Far north and northwest Lake County will be under a "marginal" risk of severe weather, which ranks as level one of five on the Storm Prediction Center's scale. Parts of southern Lake County, along with Central Cook and areas to the southwest will be under a "slight" risk, which ranks as level two.

In the southeastern counties and in northwest Indiana is where the strongest storms could hit, Roman said, with those parts under an "enhanced" risk of severe weather.

Track the storms live as they near the Chicago area below: