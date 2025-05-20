Chicago Weather

Live radar: Follow along as steady rains move into Chicago area

With more severe weather just south of the area, steady rain across the region has made for a soggy Tuesday

By NBC Chicago Staff

After a rainy morning impacted commutes across the Chicago area, more storms are expected this evening as tornado warned storms fire off just south of the region.

Rainfall and isolated thunderstorms are expected to approach the area from the southwest, moving across the region and into Lake Michigan in the later evening hours.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the mid 50s throughout the evening, with isolated showers likely to continue into Wednesday.

South of the area, a tornado warning was issued in Iroquois County following a radar-indicated rotation, with warnings of quarter-sized hail in the storm.

After a soggy few days, temperatures will begin to slowly warm heading into next week, though below average temperatures remain forecasted.

