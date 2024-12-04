NOTE: NBC Chicago will offer a live feed of the update as it begins. Stream live in the player above

Police are set to deliver an update Wednesday morning, hours after UnitedHealthCare CEO Brian Thompson was shot and killed outside a popular New York hotel.

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch, Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey and Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny are scheduled to provide an update at 10:30 a.m. CT. (Watch live in the player above)

Thompson was shot and killed early Wednesday near the New York Hilton Midtown hotel by a gunman wearing all black clothing, authorities said.

Details on what exactly happened, however, weren't immediately released, including information on what led up to the shooting, if anything.

Thompson was initially taken to a local hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries, sources told NBC New York.

Police were searching for the gunman, who left the scene on foot wearing all black clothing, authorities said.

Thompson, 50, was named CEO for UnitedHealthcare, which is based in Minnesota, in April 2021, having served as a leader of numerous departments within the company prior, according to his bio on their site.

He worked for UnitedHealth Group starting in 2004.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

UnitedHealthcare is the largest provider of Medicare Advantage plans in the country and also manages health insurance coverage for employers and state-and federally funded Medicaid programs.

UnitedHealthcare is the insurance arm of the health care giant UnitedHealth Group Inc., which is also based in Minnesota. The company was scheduled to have its annual meeting with investors Wednesday morning in New York City, according to a company media advisory.

"We are deeply saddened and shocked at the passing of our dear friend and colleague Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare," UnitedHealth Group said in a statement. "Brian was a highly respected colleague and friend to all who worked with him. We are working closely with the New York Police Department and ask for your patience and understanding during this difficult time. Our hearts go out to Brian’s family and all who were close to him.”