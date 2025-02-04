Police chase vehicle on multiple Chicago expressways, into city streets

Police were seen chasing a vehicle on Chicago's Lake Shore Drive and onto city streets just as rush hour began Tuesday afternoon.

Video from NBC Chicago's Sky 5 helicopter showed a black vehicle racing down the expressway with numerous police vehicles in pursuit behind it. The vehicle exited Lake Shore Drive when it hit traffic and the ongoing chase was then reported near 61st Street and Langley.

The chase came to a stop at 67th Street and Parnell with several officers seen surrounding what appeared to be an apartment building at that location.

Details on why police were pursuing the vehicle remained unclear. The chase previously traveled on the Dan Ryan and Kennedy Expressways earlier this afternoon.

At times, the vehicle was seen driving on the wrong side of the road.

