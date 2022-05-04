Live Nation Concert Week: Here Are Some of the Chicago Shows Offering $25 Tickets

If the last few years of canceled concerts has got you itching to attend one soon, this might be the week to buy tickets.
From May 4-10, tickets sold through Live Nation to select shows throughout the country will cost $25. In the Chicago area, those shows range from performances at the United Center, to Wrigley Field, to the Chicago Theater and more.
Tickets are available while supplies last. The $25 purchase price only lasts from May 4-10.
Here are some of the biggest acts at Chicago venues participating in $25 concert week:
Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom:
- The Offspring with Special Guests, May 21
- Modest Mouse, June 4
- Flogging Molly & The Interrupters, June 17
- The Psychedelic Furs with Special Guests, July 23
- Hanson, Aug. 13
Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
- Deftones, May 27
- HAIM, June 3
- My Morning Jacket, July 2
- Third Eve Blind, July 8
- Norah Jones, July 15
- Goo Goo Dolls, Aug. 4
- Maren Morris, Aug. 10
- Florence + The Machine, Sept 7
- The Head and The Heart, Oct.1
The United Center
- Swedish House Mafia, Aug. 13
- The Who, Oct. 12
Wrigley Field
- Zac Brown Band, July 9
Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
- Styx, REO Speedwagon and Loverboy, June 4
- The Chicks, June 15
- Tears for Fears, June 16
- Steely Dan, June 19
- Santana + Earth, Wind & Fire, July 2
- Hasley, July 3
- Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick, July 16
- The Black Keys, July 17
- Backstreet Boys, July 29
- Jason Aldean, Aug. 12
- KoRn X Evanescence, Aug. 20
- Sammy Hagar, Aug. 24
- Encanto Sing-A-Long, Aug. 28
- Wu Tang Clan and Nas, Sept. 2
- Luke Bryan, Sept. 10
- Keith Urban, Sept. 24
Here's where to purchase tickets to these shows and others.