Live Nation Concert Week: Here Are Some of the Chicago Shows Offering $25 Tickets

If the last few years of canceled concerts has got you itching to attend one soon, this might be the week to buy tickets.

From May 4-10, tickets sold through Live Nation to select shows throughout the country will cost $25. In the Chicago area, those shows range from performances at the United Center, to Wrigley Field, to the Chicago Theater and more.

Tickets are available while supplies last. The $25 purchase price only lasts from May 4-10.

Here are some of the biggest acts at Chicago venues participating in $25 concert week:

Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom:

  • The Offspring with Special Guests, May 21
  • Modest Mouse, June 4
  • Flogging Molly & The Interrupters, June 17
  • The Psychedelic Furs with Special Guests, July 23
  • Hanson, Aug. 13

Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

  • Deftones, May 27
  • HAIM, June 3
  • My Morning Jacket, July 2
  • Third Eve Blind, July 8
  • Norah Jones, July 15
  • Goo Goo Dolls, Aug. 4
  • Maren Morris, Aug. 10
  • Florence + The Machine, Sept 7
  • The Head and The Heart, Oct.1

The United Center

  • Swedish House Mafia, Aug. 13
  • The Who, Oct. 12

Wrigley Field

  • Zac Brown Band, July 9

Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

  • Styx, REO Speedwagon and Loverboy, June 4
  • The Chicks, June 15
  • Tears for Fears, June 16
  • Steely Dan, June 19
  • Santana + Earth, Wind & Fire, July 2
  • Hasley, July 3
  • Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick, July 16
  • The Black Keys, July 17
  • Backstreet Boys, July 29
  • Jason Aldean, Aug. 12
  • KoRn X Evanescence, Aug. 20
  • Sammy Hagar, Aug. 24
  • Encanto Sing-A-Long, Aug. 28
  • Wu Tang Clan and Nas, Sept. 2
  • Luke Bryan, Sept. 10
  • Keith Urban, Sept. 24

Here's where to purchase tickets to these shows and others.

