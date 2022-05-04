Live Nation Concert Week: Here Are Some of the Chicago Shows Offering $25 Tickets

If the last few years of canceled concerts has got you itching to attend one soon, this might be the week to buy tickets.

From May 4-10, tickets sold through Live Nation to select shows throughout the country will cost $25. In the Chicago area, those shows range from performances at the United Center, to Wrigley Field, to the Chicago Theater and more.

Tickets are available while supplies last. The $25 purchase price only lasts from May 4-10.

Here are some of the biggest acts at Chicago venues participating in $25 concert week:

Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom:

The Offspring with Special Guests, May 21

Modest Mouse, June 4

Flogging Molly & The Interrupters, June 17

The Psychedelic Furs with Special Guests, July 23

Hanson, Aug. 13

Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Deftones, May 27

HAIM, June 3

My Morning Jacket, July 2

Third Eve Blind, July 8

Norah Jones, July 15

Goo Goo Dolls, Aug. 4

Maren Morris, Aug. 10

Florence + The Machine, Sept 7

The Head and The Heart, Oct.1

The United Center

Swedish House Mafia, Aug. 13

The Who, Oct. 12

Wrigley Field

Zac Brown Band, July 9

Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Styx, REO Speedwagon and Loverboy, June 4

The Chicks, June 15

Tears for Fears, June 16

Steely Dan, June 19

Santana + Earth, Wind & Fire, July 2

Hasley, July 3

Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick, July 16

The Black Keys, July 17

Backstreet Boys, July 29

Jason Aldean, Aug. 12

KoRn X Evanescence, Aug. 20

Sammy Hagar, Aug. 24

Encanto Sing-A-Long, Aug. 28

Wu Tang Clan and Nas, Sept. 2

Luke Bryan, Sept. 10

Keith Urban, Sept. 24

Here's where to purchase tickets to these shows and others.