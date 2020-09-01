Live: Jacob Blake's Family to Speak at Kenosha Shooting Scene as President Trump Visits

NOTE: Watch the press conference live beginning at 12 p.m. CST in the player above

Family members of Jacob Blake plan to hold a community gathering at the site of Blake's shooting in Kenosha on Tuesday as President Donald Trump visits the Wisconsin city.

The gathering will begin at 11 a.m., according to a statement from the family, and "aims to support and celebrate the Kenosha community."

The event will include a news conference from Blake's family members at 12 p.m., as well as a community clean-up, a food drive, a healing circle and a voter registration booth, organizers said.

“We don’t need more pain and division from a President set on advancing his campaign at the expense of our city,” Justin Blake, Jacob Blake's uncle, said in a statement announcing the event. “We need justice and relief for our vibrant community.”

The event is a follow-up to a march and rally held on Saturday seeking justice for Blake and an end to systemic racism.

Tuesday's gathering will be held at the corner of 40th Street and 28th Avenue, organizers said.

Trump is planning to visit Kenosha Tuesday after more than a week of unrest following Blake's shooting, but he said he does not plan on meeting with Blake's family.

At a press briefing, the president said he talked to the family's pastor and decided not to meet with the family because "they wanted to have lawyers involved, and I thought that was inappropriate."

He called the family's pastor a "fine man" and added he may meet with the family in the future.

The president will meet with members of local law enforcement and survey damage following unrest and riots, according to the White House.