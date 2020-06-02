LIVE: Gov. JB Pritzker to Hold Update in Chicago With Community Leaders

NOTE: The 12:30 p.m. press conference will be streamed live in the player above

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is set to hold a press conference Tuesday afternoon in Chicago alongside Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and other community leaders, his office announced.

Details on what the address will be about weren't immediately released, but the governor is set to speak at 12:30 p.m.

The event comes after a night of unrest spread in Chicago and area suburbs, many of which instituted curfews, closed roads and warned residents to stay home.

Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation Monday for several counties to help with recovery efforts following looting, vandalism and unrest over the weekend. The proclamation covers Champaign, Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Madison, Macon, Sangamon and Will counties, he announced.

The governor also made headlines Monday after a confrontation with President Donald Trump during a conference call earlier in the day with the president and governors across the country following a weekend of protests, violence and unrest nationwide.

"I wanted to take this moment - and I can't let it pass - to speak up and say that I've been extraordinarily concerned about the rhetoric that's been used by you," Pritzker said, according to a transcript provided by Pritzker's office.

"It's been inflammatory, and it’s not okay for that officer to choke George Floyd to death," Pritzker continued, according to the transcript. "But we have to call for calm. We have to have police reform called for."

Trump, according to Pritzker's office, responded by slamming the Democratic governor's rhetoric surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. Pritzker often appeared on national television in recent weeks to criticize the federal response to the outbreak, which has killed more than 100,000 people nationwide.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was joined by city officials and activists at an emotional press conference on Sunday to address the ongoing protests in Chicago, saying, "I know in my heart, in my soul, that we will be able to learn from this moment and move forward together."

The unrest in Chicago and many other cities unfolded after protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Monday, which was captured on cellphone video. It led to the firing Tuesday of the four police officers who were arresting Floyd for suspicion of passing a counterfeit bill and to third-degree murder and manslaughter charges being filed Friday against the officer who used his knee to pin Floyd down for more than eight minutes, even as Floyd pleaded for air and went limp.

Chicagoans woke up to damaged portions of the city with storefront windows broken on Michigan Avenue and State Street after peaceful daytime protests over the death of George Floyd dissolved into looting and destruction.