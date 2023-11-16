NOTE: A live feed from the scene will appear in the video player above as it is available.

A three-alarm blaze at a warehouse in Chicago sparked a massive response as flames sent a large plume of smoke into the sky that could be seen for miles.

Chicago fire officials said the blaze sparked in the 4100 block of South Halsted in the city's Back of the Yards neighborhood.

By 9 a.m. the fire had spread to multiple buildings but no injuries were reported.

Fire officials said they had a "positive water source" and ladders were being set up at the scene.

A large plume of smoke could be seen by drivers on the nearby Dan Ryan Expressway and beyond.

Check back for more on this developing story.