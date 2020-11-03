Live Election Day Updates: Polls Open Across Illinois

Election Day has arrived and that means voters are heading to the polls to cast their ballots in a polarized election in the midst of a pandemic.

Cities across Illinois have been preparing for potential unrest no matter the outcomes, with the National Guard readied, businesses boarded up and police patrols heightened.

Masks, hand sanitizers and plexiglass become as commonplace as pens and "I voted" stickers as Illinois voters battle a second surge of the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are the latest updates in Illinois this Election Day:

Polls Open at 6 a.m.

Polls opened across Illinois Tuesday morning, marking the start of an Election Day unlike any other in American history.

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, voters will head to the polls to cast their ballots, the final day to do so following record-breaking early voting numbers.

Even if those interested in voting aren’t registered, they can still cast ballots. Under Illinois law, those interested in voting can go to their polling place on Election Day for same-day registration.

For those residents who have mail-in ballots that they were unable to return, they can bring those ballots to their polling places for drop-off on Election Day.

Even with all of the different ways to cast ballots in this election, election officials say voters should still expect vote counting to proceed in a similar fashion to previous years. Results should start to filter out in the hours immediately after the polls close at 7 p.m., with approximately 90% of results expected in by 10 p.m.

Here’s a look at the lines outside of the @UnitedCenter... one of two voting super sites in chicago. #ElectionDay @nbcchicago pic.twitter.com/sSFH1YlPXp — Sandra Torres (@SandraTorresNBC) November 3, 2020

NO weather related issues for this morning's commute. Clear and cold early this morning, then nothing but blue skies and sunshine. Light SW winds will start to increase as temperatures rise through the rest of the morning. @nbcchicago #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/OHO2g16TXU — Andy Avalos (@AndyAvalosNBC5) November 3, 2020

Early Voting Ends With Record Numbers

The city of Chicago saw record early voting this year, with more than 738,000 residents casting votes via mail-in ballot or in-person voting in the days ahead of Election Day.

“Early turnout has been incredible. We’re so excited so many Chicagoans are exercising their right to vote,” Chicago Board of Elections Chairwoman Marisel Hernandez said.

On Monday night, early voting wrapped up in Illinois as officials prepared for an unprecedented Election Day. NBC 5's Trina Orlando reports.

At the state level, nearly 3.6 million votes have already been cast, with more than 1.76 million ballots mailed in to election authorities. Both of those are records, according to state election officials. The state has also set a record for registered voters, with more than 8.3 million residents having registered to vote in the current election.

National Guard in ‘State of Readiness' Ahead of Possible Election Day Unrest: Pritzker

As the nation prepares for Election Day and the possibility of civil unrest in the following days, the Illinois National Guard is in a "state of readiness" and prepared to respond to communities throughout the state, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said.

On Monday afternoon, an NBC 5 photographer captured what appeared to be Illinois National Guard vehicles pulling into Chicago's McCormick Place.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Illinois National Guard said the agency won't "discuss the specifics of troop movements or future plans out of concern for the safety of the troops involved."

"Obviously, people can see Illinois National Guard trucks and troops moving," said Barb Wilson, with the Illinois National Guard public affairs office. "This is to be ready to respond if needed, but we have not been given any missions. We, along with most other Illinoisans and Americans, hope we are not needed."

According to a tweet issued Monday afternoon from Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications, the city of Chicago has not made calls to deploy the National Guard in the city.

While personnel are being stationed at McCormick Place to respond if needed, the tweet stated, there are no current plans for deployment.

With the possibility of protests and violence, at least 10 states have activated the National Guard, the New York Times reported.

Stores Begin Boarding Up Windows as City Braces for Potential Election Day Unrest

Several stores in downtown Chicago have started boarding up windows as the city braces for potential protests or unrest on or after Election Day.

In addition to increased police patrols, the city is prepared to deploy anywhere from 60 to 300 "infrastructure assets" in the event of a public safety emergency, according to the city's Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Lightfoot said those assets, which include trucks from the Department of Streets and Sanitation and the water department, would be used "to protect neighborhood and commercial corridors and critical businesses."

In the event of large demonstrations, the city plans to alert businesses through its emergency alert system. Chicago police also set up "business hotlines" in 22 districts where business owners "can call if they are concerned about their safety."

In preparation for potential unrest leading up to and following Tuesday's general election, Macy's State Street has boarded up windows at the iconic location.

In a statement, a Macy's spokeswoman confirmed that "out of an abundance of caution", the company is "implementing additional security measures at several of our stores, including Macy’s State Street."

Several other stores in downtown Chicago were seen with boards covering windows, include Jimmy Choo, Escada, Tory Burch and Windy City Diamonds, among others.

Lightfoot cautioned that businesses are being hit exceptionally hard by the coronavirus pandemic, particularly as new restrictions begin in the city Friday, and additional challenges could force many out of business.

"We have to be in this together," she said. "But we also have to support each other and we have to particularly support our businesses, our small neighborhood businesses in particular, and I want to make sure that whatever it is people choose to express, that they honor their neighbors, who have sacrificed so much to get to the place that they can even open up a business and have sacrificed even more in this incredibly difficult year."

Lightfoot urged residents to remain calm "no matter the outcomes" of the elections.

"In this city we have a long history of peaceful protests," she said. "Let's honor that legacy in the days to come. We need to de-escalate from this long, difficult year. And as I said, I know that emotions are already high. There's a lot of apprehension that might happen next Tuesday. But please, I call upon each of you to channel your emotions into peaceful productive means of expression. We should be a model for the nation."