WATCH LIVE: CPD to Update on Shooting That Left Officer Killed, Another Critically Hurt

NOTE: Chicago police are set to hold a press conference at approximately 5:30 p.m. Watch it live in the play above.

Chicago officials are set to deliver an update at Chicago Police Department headquarters Monday afternoon surrounding the shooting of two officers during a traffic stop, which left one dead and another fighting for his life.

Police have said three suspects were arrested following the shooting, but no charges have been filed so far as interviews were still being conducted Sunday evening.

According to a federal indictment Monday afternoon, an Indiana man faces federal charges after he allegedly illegally purchased the firearm used in the shooting and gave it to the convicted felon accused of killing Chicago police officer Ella French.

Jamel Danzy, 29, is charged with conspiracy to violate federal firearm laws in connection to the purchase of the weapon that was used in the shooting that left French dead and her partner fighting for his life, the indictment states.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The shooting occurred just after 9 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of 63rd Street and Bell Avenue. According to Chicago police, French and her partner initiated a traffic stop at that time, and when they approached the vehicle they were fired at.

French was struck in the head, and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead. Her partner was also hit by gunfire, and was taken to an area hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled French’s death a homicide.

One of the suspects in the vehicle, whom police allege is the one that fired the fatal shots, was also hit by gunfire, and was taken to an area hospital before being taken into custody. A second individual was also arrested at the scene.

A third suspect was located and arrested early Sunday, according to Chicago police.

Police said the incident was largely captured on bodycam video but it remained unclear if and when that footage would be released.

"We will #NeverForget the true bravery [Officer French] exemplified as she laid her life down to protect others," Chicago police tweeted Sunday. "Please hold her family, loved ones and fellow Chicago Police officers in your thoughts as we grieve the loss of this hero."