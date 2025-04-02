Live Chicago radar: Track strong thunderstorms moving across area

The first of multiple rounds of strong storms were moving across the Chicago area Wednesday morning, with hail, lightning and heavy downpours pummeling several suburbs.

As the morning goes on the rain will lift Northeast, NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Iisha Scott said, followed by some breaks in showers.

By Wednesday afternoon and evening, severe weather chances ramp up, with much of the area under an "enhanced" risk of severe weather, Scott said, with wind gusts in excess of 60 miles per hour, hail of one-inch in diameter, and isolated tornadoes all possible.

