Live Chicago radar: Severe thunderstorms possible Friday night

Severe thunderstorms are possible for some portions of the Chicago area Friday after a summer-like day with temperatures well into the 70s.

Scattered severe storms are possible between 6 p.m. and midnight, according to NBC 5 meteorologist Iisha Scott, with the potential for heavy downpours and lightning strikes.

The strongest storms could produce damaging hail up to 2 inches in diameter and damaging winds that could move outdoor objects and down tree branches, the National Weather Service said.

Meteorologists advise residents in the Chicago area to consider altering outdoor plans Friday night and make sure to turn on alerts for weather warnings.

For a live look at the radar, view the map below.

