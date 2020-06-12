LIVE: Chicago Officials Update on Coronavirus, Metrics to Move Into Phase 4 of Reopening

Note: The news conference can be viewed live in the video player above beginning at around 1 p.m.

Chicago officials were expected to deliver an update Friday on the coronavirus pandemic in the city, including updated metrics to be used while considering moving into phase four of the city's reopening plan.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady was scheduled to hold a news conference beginning at around 1 p.m. CST at City Hall.

Arwady "will provide an update on data metrics as the city has moved into phase three of its 'Protecting Chicago' re-opening framework, 'Cautiously Reopen,' and will discuss the updated metrics the City will be using as it considers a possible move to phase four," a statement on the news conference reads.

She will also unveil, along with non-profit organization West Side United, a new data dashboard where residents can "explore more granular data about COVID-19 and their communities."

Chicago entered the third phase of its reopening plan amid the coronavirus pandemic on June 3, allowing a number of businesses to resume operations at limited capacity and with certain restrictions in place.

Those industries include:

Childcare centers and family childcare

Non-lakefront parks (no contact sports)

Libraries and other city services

Office-based jobs, professional services, and real estate services

Hotels / lodging

Outdoor attractions (e.g., boating – not including the Playpen, non-Lakefront golf courses)

Non-essential retail

Personal services (e.g., hair/nail salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors)

Restaurants and coffee shops (outdoor dining only)

Manufacturing, construction, and warehousing

Hospitals, dentists, community mental health centers, and Federally Qualified Health Centers

Public transit, regional transit, taxis and rideshare

Gyms (outdoor and 1:1 personal training only)

Guidelines for each industry were released last month.

The capacity of those industries will be "incrementally" increased as time goes on "based on health criteria progression and adherence," Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office said.

City services like libraries and park facilities west of Lake Shore Drive reopened on June 8.

Lightfoot said some other industries and businesses may open later in phase three, but "we'll have to wait and see how these initial first steps go." Those mentioned include:

Gyms

The Lakefront

Limited-capacity outdoor performances

Museums

Schools, playgrounds, bars and lounges, and large venues like stadiums, indoor theaters, music venues and convention centers will remain closed, Lightfoot said.