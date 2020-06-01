LIVE: Chicago Mayor to Speak After Another Night of Unrest, Vandalism

NOTE: The 10 a.m. press conference will be streamed live in the player above

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is set to provide an update after another night of unrest across the city saw mostly peaceful protests, stores and buildings damaged, a heavy presence of police and the Illinois National Guard as well as more arrests.

The mayor is scheduled to speak alongside Chicago police at 10 a.m. CST from the city's Office of Emergency Management and Communications headquarters.

During a Sunday news conference, Mayor Lori Lightfoot responded to a night of police brutality protests, looting, vandalism and violence in Chicago’s downtown area.

Much of the city again woke to damaged and ransacked businesses where looting left behind empty shelves, broken windows, graffiti and more. Chicago officials put some measures in place in an effort to curtail the unrest: closing streets into the city's Loop, shutting down CTA service, enforcing a curfew and calling in the Illinois National Guard.

Unlike the night before, Sunday's damage was not limited to the city alone, but spread out to area suburbs, many of which instituted curfews, closed roads and warned residents to stay home.

"Seeing the images and reading the reports of reckless destruction that played out across our city and really across our country was heartbreaking. Now make no mistake, there is a lot of righteous anger and grief boiling here and across the country, and that isn't just about George Floyd," Lightfoot said during a news conference Sunday.

Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. The police officer who pinned him down with a knee on his neck has been charged with third-degree murder.

"It's about so many members of our community who have lost unjustly over the generations," she continued. "And it's about a system that demands change. And we must recommit ourselves in this moment, to fundamentally changing the things that have plagued us for way too long, including our original sin of racism."

Lightfoot went on to denounce people who looted and vandalized the city, saying they "decided to try to hijack this moment and use it as an opportunity to wreak havoc, to loot and to destroy."

She alleged that the destruction and theft was planned.

“There's no question that both the people who were fighting who brought the weapons that was absolutely organized and choreographed,” Lightfoot said in reference to attendees bringing shovels, hammers and other objects to the protests.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was joined by city officials and activists at an emotional press conference on Sunday to address the ongoing protests in Chicago, saying, "I know in my heart, in my soul, that we will be able to learn from this moment and move forward together."

“It seems also clear that the fires that were set both the vehicles and buildings- that that was organized. That wasn’t opportunistic.”

Lightfoot said the city is working with the FBI, U.S. Attorney’s Office and the ATF’s Bomb and Arson unit to find out who’s responsible.

The unrest in Chicago and many other cities unfolded after protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Monday, which was captured on cellphone video. It led to the firing Tuesday of the four police officers who were arresting Floyd for suspicion of passing a counterfeit bill and to third-degree murder and manslaughter charges being filed Friday against the officer who used his knee to pin Floyd down for more than eight minutes, even as Floyd pleaded for air and went limp.