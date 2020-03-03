coronavirus

Live Chat: Ask an Expert Your Coronavirus Questions

Starting at 5 p.m., Dr. Robert Citronberg will answer your questions about coronavirus live.

Do you have questions about coronavirus, or COVID-19? We're bringing in an infectious disease expert Tuesday to answer them.

Between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., submit your questions in the chat below. Just type in your name in "Display Name," hit "Sign In" and type your question, no further sign-in required.

Dr. Robert Citronberg, director of the division of infectious disease at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, will post his answers live. Click here to see the chat on mobile.

For full coverage on coronavirus cases in Illinois, head here.

