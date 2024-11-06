NOTE: NBC Chicago will offer a live feed of the press conference beginning at 2 p.m. CT in the player above.

Charges are expected to be announced Wednesday in the murder of fallen Chicago Police Officer Enrique Martinez, who was shot and killed in the line of duty during a traffic stop earlier this week.

Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling, joined by Mayor Brandon Johnson and Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx, are expected to announce charges against one of two people taken into custody after the fatal Monday shooting.

The incident took place around 8 p.m. Monday in the 8000 block of South Ingleside after officers pulled over a vehicle with three occupants inside, Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling said during a press conference early Tuesday morning. Snelling did not immediately say why officers pulled the car over.

As officers approached the vehicle, one of the car's occupants opened fire, Snelling said.

"It sounded like rapid fire," Snelling said during the press conference. "The officer was struck multiple times."

One of the car's three occupants was also struck by gunfire multiple times, Snelling said. That person was later pronounced deceased.

Snelling added that at least one of the officers fired back at the vehicle.

According to police, the suspect who opened fire at the officer attempted to flee the scene in the vehicle, striking another officer, who was transported to a nearby hospital in fair condition.

The suspect then tried to flee on foot.

After a pursuit ensued, the suspected gunman was taken into police custody, Snelling said. A third occupant of the vehicle was also taken into custody, Snelling continued.

According to Snelling, Martinez was driven to a nearby hospital by other officers. He was later pronounced dead.

"Our officers go out and face this type of danger every single day," Snelling said. "And this work is unpredictable. We never know what's in store for our officers when they're out there trying to keep the public safe. And just remember, in a city where our officers are not safe, its going to be hard for everyone else to be safe."

According to Snelling, Martinez was 26 years old, and just shy of three years on the job. He worked in the 6th District, NBC 5's Lisa Chavarria said, which includes the Gresham neighborhood and other surrounding communities.

"A proud individual," Snelling said. "Very hard working."

Tuesday morning, the slain officer was identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner. Chicago Ald. Raymond Lopez told NBC Chicago Officer Martinez was engaged to be married.