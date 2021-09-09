Live ‘Bridgerton' Experience to Hit Chicago Among Select Cities For ‘The Queen's Ball'

Chicagoans can attend The Queen's Ball: Bridgerton Experience at a secret location next spring, bringing people an immersive evening from the 1800s in Mayfair, London.

Based on the popular Netflix series "Bridgerton," the interactive experience will feature music, dancing, acrobatic performances and cocktails, among other events throughout the evening.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

In April 2022, the ball will take place at various times from Tuesdays to Sundays and last 90 minutes at an undisclosed spot in the city.

Actors will be dressed in 1813 fashion from the Regency era with ballrooms decorated in a similar style, according to organizers. The "Bridgerton" soundtrack will play live accompanied by a string quartet during the ball.

Tickets will start at $49 per person and require valid ID for those age 21 and older. Tickets go on sale Sept. 16 at 11 a.m., but people can join the waitlist here.