Chicago Weather

Live Blog: Thunderstorm Warnings, Eisenhower Expressway Shut Down Due to Flooding

Severe weather began late Saturday morning in the Chicago area, bringing tornado watches, thunderstorm warnings and flash flooding, as well as a shut down of part of the Eisenhower Expressway due to standing water.

Here are the latest updates from around the area:

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

2:29 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued For Much of Northwest Indiana

Local

Severe Weather 2 hours ago

Multiple Roads, Including Parts of Inbound Eisenhower Closed For Standing Water

Chicago Weather 3 hours ago

Tornado Warning, Watch Issued for Several Chicago-Area Counties

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Newton, Jasper, Porter and Lake counties in northwest Indiana, the National Weather Service announced Saturday afternoon.

The warning will be in effect until 3:15 p.m.

2:10 p.m. Tornado Warning Issued for Cook, Will and Lake Counties

A tornado warning was issued for Cook and Will Counties in Illinois and Lake County in Indiana Saturday afternoon funnel clouds were seen near Crete, the National Weather Service announced.

The warning expires at 2:45 p.m.

12:45 p.m. Inbound Eisenhower Expressway, Other Roads Closed For Standing Water

The inbound Eisenhower Expressway is closed from Des Plaines to Harlem avenues because of standing water as severe storms and heavy rain continue to pelt the Chicago area.

There were multiple other reports of closures throughout the area because of standing water.

Plainfield Police said the following roadways were flooded and impassable: Route 126 and Ridge Road, Route 30 between 127th Street and 135th Street, Van Dyke Road between Prairie Grove Drive and Shagbark Drive, and 127th Street and Shenandoah Trail.

Reports of flooding and standing water also were reported in areas throughout Chicago.

12:35 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Several Chicago-area Counties

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Will and Cook counties in Illinois and Lake County in Indiana until 2 p.m., the National Weather Service announced.

The storms could carry 60 mph wind gusts and cause damage to roofs, siding and trees, officials warned.

12:19 p.m. Flash Flood Warning Issued for Several Chicago-area Counties

Flash Flood warnings were issued for Cook, DuPage and Will counties Saturday afternoon as the area sees numerous areas of standing water prompting street closures.

The warning expires at 6:15 p.m.

12:07 p.m. Tornado Watch Issued for Several Chicago-area Counties

A tornado watch was issued for the following counties Saturday afternoon: Cook, DuPage, Grundy, Will, Benton (IN), Jasper (IN), Newton (IN), Porter (IN) and Lake (IN).

The watch expires at 7 p.m.

11:50 a.m. Tornado Warning Issued for Cook County

A tornado warning was issued for Cook County, including Chicago, late Saturday morning, the National Weather Service announced. Officials warned residents to seek shelter in a basement or lowest room of a building and avoid windows.

The warning expired at 12:15 p.m.

11:45 a.m. Tornado Warning Issued for Grundy and LaSalle Counties

A tornado warning was issued for Will County late Saturday morning, the National Weather Service announced. To avoid flying debris, officials warned residents to seek shelter in low areas of the building and avoid windows.

The warning expired at 12:30 p.m.

11:35 a.m. Tornado Warning Issued for Will County

A tornado warning was issued for Will County late Saturday morning, the National Weather Service announced. Officials warned residents to seek shelter in a basement or lowest room of a building and avoid windows.

The warning expired at noon.

This article tagged under:

Chicago WeatherChicago Forecastchicago weather forecastEisenhower Expresswaytornadoes
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us