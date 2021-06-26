Live Blog: Thunderstorm Warnings, Eisenhower Expressway Shut Down Due to Flooding

Severe weather began late Saturday morning in the Chicago area, bringing tornado watches, thunderstorm warnings and flash flooding, as well as a shut down of part of the Eisenhower Expressway due to standing water.

Here are the latest updates from around the area:

2:29 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued For Much of Northwest Indiana

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Newton, Jasper, Porter and Lake counties in northwest Indiana, the National Weather Service announced Saturday afternoon.

The warning will be in effect until 3:15 p.m.

2:10 p.m. Tornado Warning Issued for Cook, Will and Lake Counties

A tornado warning was issued for Cook and Will Counties in Illinois and Lake County in Indiana Saturday afternoon funnel clouds were seen near Crete, the National Weather Service announced.

Near Crete, IL where a Tornado Warning is now in effect that extends into far southeast Cook and also into northwest Lake County, IN. If ahead of this storm, get inside, away from windows, and get low. #ILwx #INwx https://t.co/7j8i8kWaYr — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 26, 2021

The warning expires at 2:45 p.m.

12:45 p.m. Inbound Eisenhower Expressway, Other Roads Closed For Standing Water

The inbound Eisenhower Expressway is closed from Des Plaines to Harlem avenues because of standing water as severe storms and heavy rain continue to pelt the Chicago area.

There were multiple other reports of closures throughout the area because of standing water.

Plainfield Police said the following roadways were flooded and impassable: Route 126 and Ridge Road, Route 30 between 127th Street and 135th Street, Van Dyke Road between Prairie Grove Drive and Shagbark Drive, and 127th Street and Shenandoah Trail.

Reports of flooding and standing water also were reported in areas throughout Chicago.

12:35 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Several Chicago-area Counties

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Will and Cook counties in Illinois and Lake County in Indiana until 2 p.m., the National Weather Service announced.

The storms could carry 60 mph wind gusts and cause damage to roofs, siding and trees, officials warned.

View of downtown Chicago. Rotation area captured in this view passing over the immediate north side of the Loop out over Lake MI. Still some rotating cells behind this one though. Get inside, away from windows, and if you can as low as you can. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/TdVdWcRvxr — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 26, 2021

12:19 p.m. Flash Flood Warning Issued for Several Chicago-area Counties

Flash Flood warnings were issued for Cook, DuPage and Will counties Saturday afternoon as the area sees numerous areas of standing water prompting street closures.

The warning expires at 6:15 p.m.

12:07 p.m. Tornado Watch Issued for Several Chicago-area Counties

A tornado watch was issued for the following counties Saturday afternoon: Cook, DuPage, Grundy, Will, Benton (IN), Jasper (IN), Newton (IN), Porter (IN) and Lake (IN).

The watch expires at 7 p.m.

11:50 a.m. Tornado Warning Issued for Cook County

A tornado warning was issued for Cook County, including Chicago, late Saturday morning, the National Weather Service announced. Officials warned residents to seek shelter in a basement or lowest room of a building and avoid windows.

The warning expired at 12:15 p.m.

11:45 a.m. Tornado Warning Issued for Grundy and LaSalle Counties

A tornado warning was issued for Will County late Saturday morning, the National Weather Service announced. To avoid flying debris, officials warned residents to seek shelter in low areas of the building and avoid windows.

The warning expired at 12:30 p.m.

11:35 a.m. Tornado Warning Issued for Will County

A tornado warning was issued for Will County late Saturday morning, the National Weather Service announced. Officials warned residents to seek shelter in a basement or lowest room of a building and avoid windows.

The warning expired at noon.