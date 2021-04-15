Live Blog: Adam Toledo Shooting Footage Released, Sparking Intense Reactions

On Thursday, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability released body camera footage, along with video and other materials, from the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo by a Chicago Police Officer on March 29.

The videos, pulled from body cameras of responding officers and several surveillance sites around the scene, show a foot chase that preceded Toledo’s shooting, with an officer firing a single shot that struck the teen in the chest.

Here are the latest headlines and updates from the release of the footage, and the reaction to the release of the materials:

3:30 p.m.: Timeline: The Fatal Shooting of Adam Toledo by a Chicago Police Officer

NBC 5 has compiled a timeline of events, based on audio recordings, video footage and other materials, in connection with the Toledo shooting. You can find that timeline here.

2:30 p.m.: WARNING: Video of Adam Toledo's Fatal Shooting By Chicago Police Released

The city of Chicago on Thursday released video of the fatal police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo, as Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the boy's family together called for people to "express themselves peacefully" following the "incredibly painful" release.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability - Chicago's police oversight agency investigating the shooting - released the videos two days after Adam's family was shown the footage and 17 days after the shooting itself, which took place in the early morning hours of March 29.

Body-camera footage of the shooting was made public, along with multiple third-party surveillance videos and other materials related to the investigation.

WARNING: The video below contains graphic content and may be disturbing to some viewers. PLEASE NOTE: NBC 5 is not showing the moment Adam Toledo is shot. The audio of the scene will continue to play as the video pauses.

1:45 p.m.: Prosecutor ‘Failed to Fully Inform Himself' in Adam Toledo Shooting, Office Says

An attorney who appeared in court over the weekend in a case related to the fatal police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo "failed to fully inform himself" before speaking, the Cook County State's Attorney's office said.

"An attorney who works in this office failed to fully inform himself before speaking in court," a spokesperson for the office said in a statement in response to questions over whether or not the teen was in fact holding a gun at the time of the shooting. "Errors like that cannot happen and this has been addressed with the individual involved. The video speaks for itself."

1:30 p.m.: Lightfoot Says ‘No Evidence Whatsoever' Adam Toledo Fired Gun at Police

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she has seen "no evidence whatsoever" that 13-year-old Adam Toledo fired a gun at police before an officer fatally shot him, but she declined to say if the teen was holding a weapon at the time of the shooting, referring instead to body camera video being released Thursday afternoon.

"Look, I don't want to get into the real substance of this because the independent investigation is going on, but I've seen no evidence whatsoever that Adam Toledo shot at the police," Lightfoot said during a press conference urging peaceful response ahead of the footage's release.

Lightfoot again acknowledged that she has seen the videos, which she called "incredibly difficult to watch," but declined to offer specifics surrounding the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

The mayor noted that officers at the scene rendered aid in the moments following the shooting.

"When you see, and I urge you to watch it, watch all the footage, you're going to see that officer sprang into action to try to revive," Lightfoot said.

1:10 p.m.: Naperville Police "Thoroughly Prepared" in the Event of Demonstrations Following Toledo Footage Release

While police in suburban Naperville say they have "no intel" that there will be any impact of the release of the footage in the Adam Toledo case, the Derek Chauvin trial or the civil unrest in Minnesota, they still say they are prepared to address any issues that might arise.

(1/2) We are carefully monitoring national events & assessing any potential impact they could have on our city. We have no intel that the civil unrest in Minn or any action resulting from the release of ChicagoPD's video or the upcoming Chauvin trial verdict will reach Naperville — NapervillePD (@NapervillePD) April 15, 2021

"We want to assure the public, however, that we are staying on top of these situations and are thoroughly prepared to address any large demonstrations, civil unrest or criminal activity that may occur in our town," the department said in a social media post.

10 a.m.: Lightfoot, Adam Toledo's Family Ask People to ‘Express Themselves Peacefully' Over Video Release

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the family of Adam Toledo, the 13-year-old boy fatally shot by Chicago police last month, called for people to "express themselves peacefully" on Thursday as the city awaits the release of video of the deadly shooting.

"Yesterday, the City of Chicago’s Corporation Counsel, Celia Meza, met with Adeena Weiss Ortiz and Joel Hirschhorn, legal representatives for the Toledo family," Lightfoot and Adam's family said in a joint statement issued Thursday morning. "Based on the Civilian Office of Police Accountability’s announcement that it will be releasing the videos, both parties agree that all material should be released, including a slowed-down compilation of the events of March 29 that resulted in the tragic death of 13-year-old Adam Toledo."

"We acknowledge that the release of this video is the first step in the process toward the healing of the family, the community and our city. We understand that the release of this video will be incredibly painful and elicit an emotional response to all who view it, and we ask that people express themselves peacefully," the statement continued.