Lake Shore Drive Reopens After Smoke Blocks Roadway

Lake Shore Drive has reopened after a fire caused a large amount of black smoke to billow over the roadway, temporarily closing it to vehicles.

The fire, which has since been struck out, originated just before 2 p.m. from pallets at a construction site in the 400 block of East Wacker Drive, according to Chicago fire officials.

Lake Shore Drive was closed from Madison to Illinois as the smoke blocked the view of drivers. The smoke has since dissipated.

No injuries were reported from the fire, and crews checked support beams under Lake Shore Drive to make sure they weren't damaged.

Residents in surrounding buildings told NBC 5 the fire produced heavy smoke that engulfed the exterior of the buildings.