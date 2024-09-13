If the PGA makes golf fans think of traditional golf claps and high-class feels, LIV Golf throws it all out the window.

Instead of quiet tee boxes, spectators get House music blaring out of the speakers as some of the world's best athletes in the sport tee off.

"I was against LIV golf for the longest time, but when it was coming to Chicago, it's picking up steam; I had to see what it’s all about," said Josh Seaver a fan at the Bolingbrook tournament.

The tournament brings in big names like Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson and dozens of others. The 54-player field at LIV Chicago features 14 major champions with dozens of victories among them.

"Oh, I love it. Just the experience [of] seeing some of the top players in the world, Bryson, Rahm; it’s just a great experience. It's one of the best golf events you can go to," said Joe Ruso, a fan.

The tournament is expected to draw tens of thousands over the weekend, something city officials in Bolingbrook are excited about.

A city with a population of roughly 75,000 may easily see half that number at the tournament over the weekend, and local businesses are looking to cash in on the buzz.

"People already started coming in; we prepared ourselves for more customers," said Tina Scola, manager at Salerno's Pizza.

While so much of the attention this weekend will be on the green and who takes home the bulk of the $20 million purse, the tournament also offers more outside the game for the whole family: a driving range, a putting green, basketball hoops, a free concert and even baby goats to pet.

The tour, though, is not without controversy. LIV Golf gets its financial backing through Saudi Arabia's investment fund, which does not sit well with everyone, considering the country's human rights record.

LIV Golf will be in Chicago from Sept. 13-Sept. 15, with tickets still available for fans to watch some of the best players in the world.