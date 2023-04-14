Little Village Protestors Condemn Walmart's Decision to Abruptly Close 4 Chicago Locations

Community activists from Chicago's Little Village neighborhood are voicing displeasure with the upcoming closure of four Chicago Walmart stores, which are heading into their final weekend of operation.

Activists took part in a demonstration Friday afternoon near the Walmart Neighborhood Market, 2551 W. Cermak Rd., calling on the big-box chain to keep the store open, as well as the other four locations slated to shut down in Chicago.

"Our community depends on this Walmart for medication, convenience and fresh products," protest organizers said in a news release. "The city of Chicago gave Walmart millions in subsidies aka corporate welfare, and we the community want our money back! Walmart breach its contract and therefore can not close its store in our community."

In a statement, a company spokesperson said "Walmart did not accept TIF incentives for any of our Walmart stores in Chicago.”

“We are grateful to our associates for their contributions to their communities and for the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at these Chicago locations," the spokesperson added.

According to Walmart, the decision to close the stores was based on performance and lack of profitability.

One resident who helped organize the protest said the closure of the Little Village location will be a disservice to the community, especially to those who don't have a reliable source of transportation.

"The community residents, community leaders and Walmart employees, we are going to be protesting outside of Walmart demanding, number one, demanding that this Walmart remains open because it is very needed it in the community," Kristian Armendariz said prior to the protest.

Armendariz said he feels betrayed, explaining Walmart promised to advance racial equity in Chicago in 2020 as a "critical part of a $100 million pledge."

"We want them to hold their end of the deal, they themselves have breached their own contract, and now they want to close shop and leave our community unattended," he said.

The following locations are slated to close by Sunday, on top of the Little Village Walmart:

#5781 Chatham Supercenter, the Walmart Health center, and the Walmart Academy, 8431 S. Stewart Ave.

#3166 Kenwood Neighborhood Market, 4720 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

#5645 Lakeview Neighborhood Market, 2844 N. Broadway St.

The closures leave four Chicago stores remaining: Auburn Gresham Neighborhood Market at 7535 S. Ashland Ave., Hermosa Neighborhood Market at 4650 W. North Ave., Walmart Supercenter in Pullman at 10900 S. Doty Ave., and the Belmont Gardens Neighborhood Market at 2844 N. Broadway St.

Earlier this year, Walmart closed stores in Homewood, Lincolnwood and Plainfield.