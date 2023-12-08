Little Village students to mark start of Our Lady of Guadalupe events in Chicago area

A major religious celebration begins Friday in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood.

The event comes days before a massive pilgrimage to Des Plaines that many Catholics make every year to pray to Our Lady of Guadalupe, considered one of the most significant cultural and religious observances in the world.

Beginning at 8:30 a.m. Friday, a procession will leave from Epiphany Catholic School in Little Village and walk to Good Shepard Church for a mass.

The mass begins at 9 a.m. and is then followed by a 10 a.m. celebration in the church's courtyard.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

This small pilgrimage mirrors the massive one that takes place every year in December in Mexico City.

Friday's event foreshadows next week's larger procession to Des Plaines, which will be televised on Telemundo Chicago and NBC 5 Chicago.

“The Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe is more than just personal pilgrimage for tens of thousands of devout Catholics, it also plays an important role in Mexican nationalism and identity,” said Sally Ramirez, Senior Vice President of News, NBC Chicago/Telemundo Chicago. “We are proud to present our viewers with expanded ‘Guadalupe’ content over the next few days surrounding this very special local and international celebration of faith and heritage pride.”

The full schedule of how to watch next week's events can be found below.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 6

“Veladoras, rosarios e imágenes de la Virgen de Guadalupe” (Noticiero Telemundo Chicago at 10pm) - featuring Alfonso Gutiérrez from Mexico City -- Rosaries, candles, and holy cards of the image of Our Lady of Guadalupe are symbols of faith and devotion for thousands of worshippers. However, for the vendors, this takes on an additional meaning for their personal, financial survival.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 7

“Guadalupe: Celebrations” (NBC 5 News at 6pm) - featuring Alfonso Gutiérrez -- A tutorial overview on what Mexico celebrates on December 12, including the storied appearances of Our Lady of Guadalupe, the history of the Basilica and the traditions leading up to the observances & festivities. NOTE: NBC 5 News at 6pm is also available for viewing on the NBC Chicago News 24/7 live streaming channel on Peacock, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo Play, Google Play, Freevee, TCLtv+ and Local Now. Link on how to find each here: http://nbcchi.com/SCIhuKM. Fans can also watch NBC 5 News on NBCChicago.com and the NBC Chicago app.

“Comida para los peregrinos” (Noticiero Telemundo Chicago at 10pm) - featuring Alfonso Gutiérrez from Mexico City -- "Where two eat, three eat." This popular saying sums up the tradition of many families during the Virgin of Guadalupe celebrations, who get together to cook, donate and serve food to pilgrims that have walked for days or weeks. It is a tradition where faith and food come together in a wonderful fusion of celebration and fellowship.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 8

“Guadalupe: Mexican Americans” (NBC 5 News at 6pm) - featuring Alfonso Gutiérrez -- A detailed summary on why Our Lady of Guadalupe is a powerful symbol of devotion and identity for the Mexican, Mexican-American and Latino communities.

“Extrangeros que visitan a la Virgen de Guadalupe” (Noticiero Telemundo Chicago at 10pm) - featuring Alfonso Gutiérrez from Mexico City -- Each year, millions of worshippers make their way to the Basilica for the annual celebration of the Virgin of Guadalupe. The story behind the pilgrimage began in the 16th century as Roman Catholics believe that Juan Diego, an Indigenous farmer, saw a vision of the Virgin Mary on Tepeyac Hill, which today is Mexico City. This annual pilgrimage has now grown to include faith believers of all backgrounds from all over the world.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9

Premiere: “GUADALUPE” (10:00 AM – Telemundo Chicago) – In this brand-new Telemundo Chicago special presentation, host Alfonso Gutiérrez travels to Mexico City to hear first-hand stories from citizens on the foundational importance of Our Lady of Guadalupe and how the annual pilgrimage has grown to become one of the world’s most celebrated religious gatherings. In addition, Gutiérrez continues the discussion on a local level as he speaks with parishioners in Des Plaines, Ill. and St. John, Ind. NOTE: Telemundo Chicago will re-air the half-hour “GUADALUPE” special on the following dates/times: Sun, Dec. 10 at 7:00 a.m., Mon, Dec. 11 at 10:30 a.m. and Tue, Dec. 12 at 1:00 a.m.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 11

“Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe 2023” – Live, local celebratory coverage (Noticiero Telemundo Chicago at 4pm, 4:30pm and 5pm) – Noticiero Telemundo Chicago will deliver live team coverage of this year’s “Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe” celebrations in Illinois and Indiana with on-site remote editions of its afternoon newscasts. Anchors Alfonso Gutiérrez and Anabel Monge, along with reporters Jorge DeSantiago and Iris Berríos, will be live at The Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines, Ill., while Ivon Espitia will deliver live updates from The Shrine of Christ’s Passion (Our Lady of Guadalupe Plaza) in St. John, Ind.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 12

“Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe 2023” – Live, local celebratory coverage (Noticiero Telemundo Chicago at 4pm, 4:30pm and 5pm) – Noticiero Telemundo Chicago continues its live team coverage of this year’s “Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe” celebration on its grandest day of importance. Zully Ramírez and Hernán Fratto will anchor the news from Des Plaines with Jose Gonzalez providing on-site reports. Ivon Espitia will once again deliver live reports from St. John, Ind. NOTE: Additional “Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe” coverage will be featured on multiple morning/afternoon/evening editions of Noticiero Telemundo Chicago and NBC 5 News beginning on Wed, Dec. 6.

EXPANDED DIGITAL / SOCIAL COVERAGE…

MONDAY, DECEMBER 11

8:00 PM (LIVE – Opening Mass) Misa Solemne de Apertura (Plaza) (Bilingüe)

9:30 PM (LIVE – Fireworks after Mass) Fuegos artificiales después de Misa (Plaza)

11:00 PM (LIVE – Traditional birthday serenade) Mañanitas (Plaza) (Bilingüe)

12:00 AM (LIVE – Midnight Mass) Misa de Gallo

(NOTE: The 8 p.m. “Misa Solemne de Apertura” opening mass will live stream on the NBC Chicago News 24/7 live streaming channel; all content to live stream on TelemundoChicago.com, Telemundo Chicago “app” and the Telemundo Chicago “app” on Roku and Amazon Fire)

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 12

7:00 AM (LIVE – Traditional birthday serenade) Mañanitas (Capilla de San José) (Bilingüe)

7:00 PM (LIVE – Closing Mass) Misa Solemne de Clausura (Capilla de San José) (Bilingüe)

(NOTE: All content to live stream on TelemundoChicago.com, Telemundo Chicago “app” and the Telemundo Chicago “app” on Roku and Amazon Fire)

SOCIAL MEDIA

Expanded “Our Lady of Guadalupe” social media coverage, featuring a multitude of “Sights & Sounds” moments, will be featured on the following social platforms: