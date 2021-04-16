Little Village Residents Vow to Fight Violence After Toledo Shooting Video Release

One day after the release of body camera video showing a Chicago police officer fatally shoot 13-year-old Adam Toledo, people gathered at a Little Village memorial in the teen's honor as they began to come to grips with the situation.

A light pole near the alley between Spaulding and Sawyer avenues, where the shooting unfolded, was embellished with balloons and pictures of the teen.

Theresa Chavarria, Adam's aunt, stood at the memorial for around an hour on Friday.

"It hurts, because he is a little kid," she said.

Body camera footage shows Adam running from a Chicago police officer down the alley on March 29. Adam starts to turn toward the officer, and is in the process of putting his hands up when the officer fires his weapon once, striking the teen in the chest.

It did not appear in video that Adam was holding a weapon when he was shot. A weapon was discovered behind a fence shortly after he was shot, according to footage released by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability - Chicago's police oversight agency.

Following the video's release, a number of protesters expressed outrage in demonstrations across the city, with many calling for charges to be filed against the officer who shot and killed the teen.

In Little Village, some residents have started thinking about what's next for the neighborhood now that the video has been released.

"I'm not sure yet that we know how our communities heal," said Mirna Teresa Holton, who works for the Resurrection Project, a non-profit that seeks to build relationships and challenge individuals to create healthier communities.

"Part of that process is taking action together, so there are real opportunities so Black and Brown folk, so boys don’t have to die like Adam Toledo," she stated.

Holton, who believes there's an opportunity for healing and change in Little Village, said she hopes people who are feeling frustrated by what happened will find a way to get involved.

"A second lost in the life of a child is a second wasted," she explained. "We don't have time to waste - today is the day."