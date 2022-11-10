Listeria Outbreak Linked to Deli Meat, Cheese Reported in 6 States Including Illinois

A food poisoning outbreak tied to deli meat and cheese has sickened 16 people in six states including Illinois, U.S. Health officials said Wednesday.

According to authorities, most people sickened were hospitalized. One illness resulted in the loss of a pregnancy, and one illness resulted in death, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to officials, preliminary information shows that deli meat and cheese purchased at deli counters in multiple states are the likely sources of this outbreak. However, investigators said, it's difficult to identify a single food as the source of outbreaks linked to deli meats and cheeses.

Those sickened were from New York, Maryland, Massachusetts, Illinois, New Jersey and California. The death was reported in Maryland, the CDC said.

Eleven of those who fell ill are of Eastern European background or speak Russian and investigators are trying to figure out why.

Listeria is a persistent germ that can be hard to get rid of from surfaces and equipment. Symptoms of listeria poisoning include fever, muscle aches, nausea and diarrhea. It is especially dangerous for the elderly, pregnant women and those with compromised immune systems.

