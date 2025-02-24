Listeria outbreak impacts long-term care facilities in Illinois, 20 other states

A Listeria outbreak tied to supplement shakes has sickened more than three-dozen people in 21 states, including Illinois.

According to a press release from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the outbreak started seven years ago, though a majority of the cases have occurred within the last 14 months.

At least 38 people in 21 different states, including Illinois and Indiana, have been sickened by the foodborne bacterial illness. Of those, 37 have been hospitalized and 12 have died.

The outbreak is linked to supplement shakes that were distributed to long-term care facilities, intended for use by patients on soft-food diets, according to the FDA.

The shakes were not intended for sale to the general public, and Lyons ReadyCare and Sysco have recalled all supplement shakes under their brands as part of the response to the outbreak.

Listeria is a foodborne bacterial illness that the Food and Drug Administration describes as a “hardy” germ, able to survive for long periods of time on contaminated surfaces. That helped lead to the long-lasting nature of the current outbreak, and officials spent months trying to zero in on the source of the outbreak, according to a press release.

The illness is especially harmful to pregnant women and to individuals who are 65 and older. It also impacts those with weakened immune systems, according to the Mayo Clinic.

In those groups, hospitalizations for the illness are common. Symptoms typically begin within two weeks after eating contaminated food, but can start in as little as one day or emerge as much as 10 weeks later, according to officials.

Symptoms typically include fever, muscle ache and tiredness. Headaches, stiff neck, confusion and seizures can also occur.

Any recalled products should be thrown away immediately, according to the CDC. Refrigerators, containers and surfaces that have touched the impacted products should be thoroughly cleaned.