LIST: Telemedicine Apps That Let You Stay at Home and Still See a Doctor

Demand is increasing in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

By Charlie Wojciechowski

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, personal medical advice can be invaluable, but many people don’t have personal physicians. Now a new series of telemedicine apps can make a physician as close as your phone, tablet or computer.

One of the simplest telemedicine apps is AmWell: Doctor Visits 24/7. It charges users a flat rate of $69 per visit before insurance. The app connects you to board-certified providers on demand with scheduled appointments. Sometimes you can “see” a medical professional as soon as the next day.

Doctor On Demand will also connect you face-to-face with providers including psychologists. The app matches you with providers in your state and allows them to recommend treatments including prescriptions and lab work.

HealthTap takes a different approach. It lets you text or email questions to its staff of doctors for a yearly subscription fee for about $120.

Chicago-based Health Champion helps you manage your medical data. That is especially important now, according to company CEO Terrence Ryan. “COVID-19 has made it incredibly important that you understand your own medical data so you can share it and actually share it in a remote way," Ryan said in a FaceTime interview.

The medical analytics company has also developed a free coronavirus symptom tracker for everyone to use. “We are trying to empower and enable a consumer to, on a daily basis, check their temperature and basically follow CDC guidelines,” Ryan said.

One of the simplest and least invasive screening tools comes from Apple itself. There is a browser-based version and one built into every iOS device. You just simply ask: “Siri, do I have coronavirus?” The screener is done in conjunction with the Centers for Disease Control, but Apple will not share any of your personal data with the organization.

Apple has curated a collection of apps to connect you with healthcare providers during the corona virus outbreak. Here are their top selections:

AmWell: Doctor Visits 24/7 (American Well),  Teledoc (Teladoc), Sydney Care (CareMarket Inc.), Doctor On Demand (Doctor On Demand, Inc) , HealthTap (HealthTap),  PlushCare: Video Doctor Visits (PlushCare Inc), MDLIVE (MDLIVE, Inc), K Health | Telemedicine (K Health Inc), 98point6 (98Point6 Inc), HeyDoctor by GoodRx (Sappira Inc).

