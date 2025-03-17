Full list of street closures for Chicago's Shamrock Shuffle

On March 23, thousands of participants will make their way through Grant Park before finishing the race.

The race kicks off officially at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, but road closures in the area will begin much sooner.

Rolling street closures within Grant Park begin March 17, and continue through March 24. Additionally, Grant Park will be closed to all vehicle traffic from 6 a.m. on March 22 until approximately 3 p.m. on March 23.

Event organizers say they are working with the Chicago Police Department to ensure the closures follow a “rolling pattern,” so when the last participant passes, the street may reopen.

The following streets will be completely closed off from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on March 23.

Columbus Dr. from Roosevelt Rd. to Grand Ave.

Grand Ave. from Columbus Dr. to State St.

State St. from Grand Ave. to Wacker Dr.

Wacker Dr. from State St. to Washington Blvd.

Washington Blvd. from Wacker Dr. to State St.

State St. from Washington Blvd. to Jackson Blvd.

Jackson Blvd. from State St. to Franklin St.

Franklin St. from Jackson Blvd. to Harrison St.

Harrison St. from Franklin St. to Michigan Ave.

Michigan Ave. from Harrison St. to Roosevelt Rd.

Roosevelt Rd. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr.

DuSable Lake Shore Dr., Ida B. Wells Dr. and N. Michigan Ave. will remain open.