List of Stores Open and Closed on New Year's Day: Costco, Trader Joe's, Target, and More

Hoping to stock up at the grocery store on the first day of 2023? Some shops will be open, but you'll have to wait until Monday to shop at others.

As Jan. 1 is a federal holiday, you may want to check business hours before you hit the road. While places like Target and Walmart will welcome shoppers in, several others in the Chicago area will keep their doors closed.

Here's a list of retailers and businesses that will be open and closed on New Year's Day:

Open

  • CVS
  • Dunkin'
  • Jewel-Osco
  • Target
  • Whole Foods
  • Mariano's
  • Meijer
  • Walgreens
  • Walmart
  • Starbucks (Varies by location)

Closed

  • Aldi
  • Costco
  • Sam's Club
  • Trader Joe's
  • U.S. Post Offices

Most banks and credit unions are typically closed on New Year’s Day. Be sure to use an ATM or a banking app on your mobile instead. The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago will be closed.

