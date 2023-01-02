What's Open and Closed on Jan. 2 as New Year's Day is Observed

While New Year's Day may have been on Jan. 1, the U.S. will publicly observe the holiday on Jan. 2, but what will that mean for business hours?

You may want to check business hours before you hit the road. While places like Target and Walmart will welcome shoppers in, there are some places you won't be able to go.

Here's a list of what's open and closed on New Year's Day:

Will Retailers or Grocery Stores Be Open on Jan. 2?

Most retailers and grocery stores will be open Monday, the day after New Year's. Though you might still want to check the hours.

Many stores like Costco and Sam's Club, which were closed on Sunday, will be open Monday, but shoppers will want to check their specific locations before heading out.

Will Mail Be Delivered on Jan. 2?

U.S. Post Offices will be closed on Jan. 2 nationwide for the observed holiday.

There will be no residential or business deliveries either, though priority mail express will continue to be delivered in select locations.

UPS said no pickup or delivery service will be available on Jan. 2 and some store locations may have modified hours.

FedEx will offer only certain services, with both pickup and dropoff for freight and express deliveries closed.

What About Banks?

Most banks and credit unions will be closed. Be sure to use an ATM or a banking app on your mobile instead. The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago will be closed.