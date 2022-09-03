List of every White Sox no-hitter in franchise history originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago White Sox star and All-Star game snub Dylan Cease almost no-hit the Minnesota Twins on Saturday night. And while Cease lost the no-hitter with one out to go, the White Sox scored a crucial win in a tight AL Central title race.

But had Cease thrown a no-hitter, he would've joined an illustrious list. It would've been the 21st no-hitter in White Sox history in the third in as many years.

Here is every no-hitter thrown in White Sox history:

1 September 20, 1902 Nixey Callahan 3–0 Detroit Tigers 2 September 6, 1905 Frank Smith (1) 15–0 @ Detroit Tigers 3 September 20, 1908 Frank Smith (2) 1–0 Philadelphia Athletics 4 August 27, 1911 Ed Walsh 5–0 Boston Red Sox 5 May 31, 1914 Joe Benz 6–1 Cleveland Naps 6 April 14, 1917 Eddie Cicotte 11–0 @ St. Louis Browns 7 April 30, 1922 Charlie Robertson* 2–0 @ Detroit Tigers 8 August 21, 1926 Ted Lyons 6–0 @ Boston Red Sox 9 August 31, 1935 Vern Kennedy 5–0 Cleveland Indians 10 June 1, 1937 Bill Dietrich 8–0 St. Louis Browns 11 August 20, 1957 Bob Keegan 6–0 Washington Senators 12 September 10, 1967 Joel Horlen 6–0 Detroit Tigers 13 July 28, 1976 "Blue Moon Odom (5 IP) & Francisco Barrios (4 IP) 2-1 Oakland Athletics 14 September 19, 1986 Joe Cowley 7–1 @ California Angels 15 August 11, 1991 Wilson Álvarez 7–0 @ Baltimore Orioles 16 April 18, 2007 Mark Buehrle 6–0 Texas Rangers 17 July 23, 2009 Mark Buehrle* 5–0 Tampa Bay Rays 18 April 21, 2012 Philip Humber* 4–0 @ Seattle Mariners 19 August 25, 2020 Lucas Giolito 4–0 Pittsburgh Pirates 20 April 14, 2021 Carlos Rodón 8–0 Cleveland Indians

*- denotes perfect game

Sept. 20, 1902: Nixey Callahan

Not only is this the first no-hitter in White Sox history, it's the first in American League history.

Callahan struck out two and walked two en route to a Sox 3-0 win over the Tigers.

Sept. 6, 1905: Frank Smith

The White Sox walloped the Tigers 15-0 to give Frank Smith his first no-hitter, Chicago's second. It was the most lopsided n-hitter in history until Cubs' pitcher Jake Arrieta no-hit the Reds and won 16-0 nearly 111 years later.

Sept. 20, 1908: Frank Smith

Smith's second no-hitter ended in walk-off fashion. It the third White Sox no-hitter in history at this point. Smith was the first pitcher to throw multiple no-hitters.

And fun fact, it was the White Sox' second no-hitter on September 20th and all three were in September to this point.

Aug. 27, 1911: Ed Walsh

Ed Walsh threw the first no-hitter in Comiskey Park. The White Sox beat the Red Sox 5-0 and Walsh struck out eight and walked just one batter.

May 31, 1914: Joe Benz

Joe Benz's no-hitter helped the White Sox to a 6-1 win over the Cleveland Naps, now the Indians. Benz struck out three, walked two and one run scored thanks to a pair of Sox errors.

April 14, 1917: Eddie Cicotte

Eddie Cicotte was stellar during the 1917 season, leading the White Sox to a World Series championship. But no-hitter in his first game of the season set the tone from the jump.

The White Sox have to wait another 88 years for another championship.

April 30, 1922: Charlie Robertson

This no-hitter from Charlie Robertson is the first perfect game in White Sox history. It was the fifth in MLB history.

Aug. 21, 1926: Ted Lyons

Ted Lyons' no-hitter started with a walk, but he retired 27 of the next 28 batters he faced en route to a no-hitter and 6-0 win over the Red Sox.

Aug. 31, 1935: Vern Kennedy

Vern Kennedy's no-hitter gave the White Sox a 5-0 win over the Indians. Kennedy threw five strike outs and walked four batters. It was just his second season in the big leagues.

June 1, 1937: Bill Dietrich

This was the first no-hitter to be thrown in Major League Baseball since Kennedy's in 1935. The White Sox beat the St. Louis Browns (now the Baltimore Orioles) 8-0. Dietrich struck out five and walked just two.

Aug. 20, 1957: Bob Keegan

Bob Keegan ends a 20-year drought for the White Sox in no-hitters. It's the longest stretch between no-hitters in White Sox team history.

Sept. 10, 1967: Joe Horlen

Joe Horlen struck out four batters en route to a 6-0 win over the Tigers. It was the first game of a double header and in the middle of a tight AL Pennant race. The White Sox were tied with the Tigers, the Twins and Red Sox for first place.

July 28, 1976: Combined - 'Blue Moon' Odom and Francisco Barrios

This is the only combined no-hitter in White Sox history and a close game, the White Sox beat the Athletics 2-1. Blue Moon Odom and Francisco Barrios combined to walk 11 batters in total, the most in a White Sox no-hitter. An error drove in the A's lone run.

Sept. 19, 1986: Joe Cowley

Another no-hitter where the opponents, the Angels in this case, scored a run. Cowley walked seven batters, three in a single inning before a Reggie Jackson sac-fly drove in the lone run.

Cowley would never win another game in his career, losing his next four starts in 1987 for the Phillies.

Aug. 11, 1991: Wilson Alvarez

What makes Wilson Alvarez's no-hitter stand out, it was just his second career start. Alvarez struck out seven and walked FIVE, leading the White Sox to a 7-0 win over the Orioles.

April 18, 2007: Mark Buehrle

Mark Buehrle's first no-hitter, and the first at Guaranteed Rate Field (then known as U.S. Cellular Field). It also ended a 16-year drought for no-hitters, the second longest drought between no-hitters in team history.

And he was nearly perfect, walking a single batter.

July 23, 2009: Mark Buehrle

This time, Buehrle was perfect. It was the 18th perfect game in MLB history and second in White Sox history. That's 87 years between perfect games for the White Sox.

And who can forget that Dewayne Wise catch on the warning track in the ninth inning.

April 21, 2012: Philip Humber

Philip umber throws the third perfect game in White Sox history and 21st in MLB history. The White Sox' three perfect games ties the Yankees for the most perfect games by a franchise.

And he did it with only 96 pitches.

Aug. 25, 2020: Lucas Giolito

And of course, Lucas Giolito. The only White Sox pitcher in history to throw more than 10 strikeouts in a no-hitter.

April 14, 2021: Carlos Rodón

In heartbreaking fashion, Carlos Rodón lost the perfect game bid with two outs to go in the game. And after José Abreu made an amazing play to get the ninth inning's first out. But Rodón struck out the next batter

