Check your fridge and freezer: More than 200 products containing a total of nearly 10 million pounds of meat and chicken are part of a massive listeria recall, and many of the items are from popular name brands sold at grocery stores and food vendors nationwide.

The recall, initially announced Oct. 9 by the Food Service Inspection Service, originally included approximately 75 ready-to-eat items making up nearly ten million pounds of meat and poultry products from BrucePac's Oklahoma-based plant, ranging from grilled chicken breast strips, chicken in frozen meals, to pre-packaged salads and sandwiches and more.

That recall has since expanded to include hundreds of products sold across the country, including at Trader Joe's, Walmart, Costco, Target and more.

The products, which were shipped to "restaurants and food service vendors nationwide," have a best-by date of June 19, 2025 to Oct. 8, 2025, the FSIS said. Officials said they are concerned that the foods may still be available for use or stored in refrigerators or freezers. The products should be thrown away, they added.

What brands and labels have been recalled?

Impacted brands and labels include pre-packaged fresh meals sold under the labels FreshExpress, Maketside, Little Salad Bar, ReadyMeals, Amazon Kitchen, Taylor Farms, Giant Eagle, H-E-B, Home Chef, RaceTrac, Raley's, Red's, Udi's, Good & Gather, Signature Select, Dole and more.

It also includes at least 12 products from Trader Joe's, like Green Goddess Salad, Wine Country White Chicken Salad, Chicken Enchiladas Verde, Curried White Chicken Deli Salad and more.

A number of frozen meals were also recalled, from popular brands including Jenny Craig, Atkins, Boston Market, Michelina's, Rao's and more.

A full list of product items can be found here.

Listeria symptoms

According to the FSIS, the recall was initiated after officials from the U.S. Department of Agriculture detected listeria in samples of poultry during routine testing.

There are no confirmed reports of illness linked to the recall, officials added.

The recall comes as a 10th death was recently reported from a massive Boars Head deli meat listeria recall, which has seen at least 59 people in 19 states sickened and shuttered a Boars Head processing plant in Virginia.

Listeria is an infection caused by bacteria. When listeria infects the intestines, it causes gastrointestinal symptoms similar to other foodborne illnesses, such as diarrhea and vomiting, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

Invasive listeria is especially concerning for people who are pregnant, newborn babies, older adults and people who have weakened immune systems, TODAY.com reported. In pregnant people, invasive listeria can lead to miscarriage, premature delivery and stillbirth. The illness can also cause a life-threatening infection in the newborn.

The signs of a invasive listeria infection in pregnant people include fever and flu-like symptoms, such as fatigue and muscle aches, according to the CDC.

Other people might also experience: