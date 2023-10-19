An iconic Chicago tradition has found its way onto a list of the best holiday light displays in America, and tickets are now on sale to see them for yourself.

Travel and Leisure named their favorite holiday light display in each state, and Lincoln Park Zoo's annual ZooLights show received the honor of being Illinois' best of the season.

The ZooLights show will make its return to Chicago starting Friday, Nov. 17, bringing a dazzling celebration of holiday lights, carolers and more.

Tickets to visit the best Christmas light display just released and can be purchased on the zoo’s website. Entry prices vary depending on the day you choose to go, but general admission is $7 everyday except Friday, Saturday and holidays like Thanksgiving Eve and New Year’s Eve where it’s $10.

Snap photos with a 40-foot-tall Christmas tree, animal silhouettes or parade through a light tunnel at ZooLights. Ticket sales from the holiday event directly contribute to the Lincoln Park Zoo’s animal care, global conservation efforts and innovative learning programs. They also help fund the zoo to sustainably function for free public access all year.

Visitors can also watch traditional Victorian carolers perform on select nights or meet Santa this holiday season. They can also get lost in the park’s light maze or take rides on the AT&T Endangered Species Carousel and Lionel Train Adventure kiddie train.

Holiday-themed refreshments will be available throughout the zoo’s grounds and there will even be a pop-up bar with festive cocktails and s’mores, according to the show’s press release.

There are several special events during this ZooLights season:

The Chris White Trio Tribute to A Charlie Brown Christmas is set to take place on Sunday, Dec. 10 where jazz performers will play holiday classics. Showtimes and ticket prices can be viewed here.

is set to take place on Sunday, Dec. 10 where jazz performers will play holiday classics. Showtimes and ticket prices can be viewed here. “Adults Night Out: Holidaze” on Thursday, Dec. 14 is for adults 21 and over. Ticket sales include a Santa greeting, unlimited access to various rides and a DJ party on Main Mall.

On New Year’s Eve, ZooLights will host a special countdown every hour for families looking to sleep earlier than midnight.

ZooLights is open from 4:30 to 9 p.m. on Sundays to Thursdays and 4:30 to 10 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, Thanksgiving Eve (Nov. 22), and New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31).

The seasonal event will officially open to the public on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023 and will close after Jan. 7, 2024. ZooLights will not be open Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day.