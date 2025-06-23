With summer in full swing, waterparks offer a chance to cool off with entertainment for the whole family.

Whether at large commercial parks or smaller facilities operated by local park districts, there are plenty of waterparks in and around the Chicago area to help you enjoy the warmer months.

Here’s a list of 20 waterparks to check out this summer:

(Many parks offer passes for frequent visitors, available on their websites, but the prices listed below reflect the cost of a day pass. Also note that many parks have special hours on holidays, such as the 4th of July, which are not listed below.)

Address: 4000 N. Bridge St., Yorkville

Price: Day passes start at $44.99.

Hours: Hours of operation vary by date. Starting this weekend through the entire month of July, the park is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Considered Illinois’ largest outdoor water park, Raging Waves boasts 32 slides, 43 private cabanas and 11 dining spots.

Address: 9001 East Lincoln Hwy, Crown Point, Indiana

Price: Regular admission is $30 Monday through Thursday and $39.95 Friday through Sunday. There are discounts for Indiana residents, seniors and those under 46” tall.

Hours: The park is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This Northern Indiana park hosts several water slides and attractions, including the DRAGON Speed Slides and KRAKEN racer.

Address: 601 Dundee Ave., East Dundee

Price: Tickets start at $38.99 and include entry to the water park and amusement park.

Hours: Hours vary by date.

In addition to an amusement park and zoo animals, Santa's Village houses a water park with slides and a play area.

Address: 1 Great America Parkway, Gurnee

Price: Standard daily tickets start at $30.

Hours: The park is open daily 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The 20-acre facility has rides and attractions for all ages. Six Flag members can access the water park for free.

Address: 1700 Nations Dr., Gurnee

Price: Prices for day passes and half-day passes vary by date.

Hours: Hours are available a week in advance online.

The 80,000-square-feet indoor water park has a variety of slides and play structures, as well as a lazy river.

Address: 1410 Wisconsin Dells Pkwy, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin

Price: Day tickets start at $34.99

Hours: Hours vary by date.

Looking for a day trip? About a 3-hour drive from downtown Chicago, this park, named Best Outdoor Waterpark in Newsweek Magazine’s 2024 Reader’s Choice Awards, contains over 50 water slides and attractions.

Address: 505 N. Springinsguth Rd., Schaumburg

Price: Open swim is $10 for residents and $14 for non-residents.

Hours: The park is open 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. on weekends.

Located inside a Schaumburg community recreation center, this indoor water park has three water slides, a rapid water channel and more.

Address: 195 S. Barnes Rd., Aurora

Price: Residents pay $8 on weekdays and $9 on weekends and holidays. Non-residents pay $12 on weekdays and $13 on weekends and holidays.

Hours: The park is open 12:30 – 7 p.m. from Monday to Thursday and 10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. from Friday to Sunday.

Co-owned by the Fox Valley Park District and the City of Aurora, Splash Country features the second largest lazy river in Illinois, two slides and more.

Address: 2025 Miner St., Des Plaines

Price: Residents pay $13.50, and non-residents pay $17.75. There are higher prices for adults and lower prices for arriving after 6 p.m.

Hours: The park is open 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

This park district facility is home to two 37-foot-tall slides, a tube float and more.

Address: 849 W. Lies Rd., Carol Stream

Price: Residents pay $9, and non-residents pay $12, with discounted twilight hours.

Hours: The park is open 11 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11a.m. – 6:30 p.m. on Sundays.

Coral Cove hosts two slides, a splash pad, spray playground and more.

Address: 730 S. Springinsguth Rd., Schaumburg

Price: Residents pay $10, and non-residents pay $14.

Hours: The park is open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Atcher Island is a tropical-themed park with slides and a playground.

Address: 437 E. St. Charles Rd., Lombard

Price: Youth and seniors pay $10 (residents) or $17 (non-residents). Adults pay $13 (residents) or $19 (non-residents). There are lower prices for entry after 5 p.m.

Hours: The park is open 12:30 – 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, with a break from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. From Friday to Sunday, it closes at 6:30 p.m. Pass holders can enter at noon daily.

Paradise Bay has three slides, a dive well, pools and more.

Address: 8221 W. 171st St., Tinley Park

Price: Non-residents pay $20, and residents pay $10, or $5 after 5 p.m.

Hours: The park is open from 12 to 8 p.m. daily.

The 5-acre park boasts a drop slide, lazy river and more.

Address: 129 West National St., West Chicago

Price: Residents pay $12, and non-residents pay $15. Prices are reduced after 5 p.m.

Hours: The park is open 12 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. daily and opens at 11:30 for season pass holders.

The 5-acre facility contains slides, pools, a splash pad and more.

Address: 180 Lions Dr., Elk Grove Village

Price: Admission is $12 for residents and $18 for non-residents, with discounts for seniors, children under 24 months and entry during twilight hours.

Hours: The park is open 11:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Sundays. Residents and members are allowed in 30 minutes early.

This Elk Grove Village park has slides, a whirlpool, a tot playground and more.

Address: 1313 Kishwaukee Valley Rd., Woodstock

Price: Entry is $12 for residents and $15 for non-residents, with a twilight discount after 5:30 p.m.

Hours: The park is open 1 – 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 12 – 7 p.m. on weekends.

Woodstock Water Works features a slide, two diving boards and more.

Address: 201 Recreation Dr., Bolingbrook

Price: Access to outdoor and indoor attractions costs $12 for residents and $18 for non-residents.

Hours: Daily hours are available online.

Pelican Harbor boasts four water speed slides, a lazy river, a beach volleyball court and more.

Address: 1700 Greenbrook Blvd., Hanover Park

Price: Guest fees are $12 for in-district and $14 for out-of-district, with discounts after 4 p.m.

Hours: The park is open Tuesday through Thursday 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday, the park is open until 7 p.m. Additional special hours are listed on the Hanover Park Park District website.

This animal-themed aquatic center is home to four slides and three water features.

Address: 1300 Moon Lake Blvd., Hoffman Estates

Price: Entry is $12 Monday through Thursday and $14 on weekends and holidays. There are discounts for seniors and entry after 5 p.m.

Hours: The park is open from 12 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., with 11:30 a.m. entry for passholders.

Seascape houses four slides, a diving area, water playground and more.

Address: 1825 Short St., Lisle

Price: For open swim, residents pay $9, and non-residents pay $14, with discounts for seniors and entry after 6 p.m.

Hours: Open swim is 11:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. daily, with early entry for passholders on weekends. Tot swim is on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 to 11 a.m.

Operated by the Lisle Park District, Sea Lion Aquatic Park has slides, pools and play areas.

Address: 3615 Campton Hills Rd., St. Charles

Price: Open swim is $13 for residents and $18 for non-residents, with discounts for twilight swim.

Hours: Daily hours are available on this calendar.

Otter Cove features slides, a lazy river, a splash park and more.

Address: 3600 Glenview Rd., Glenview

Price: Daily admission is $13 for residents and $17 for non-residents.

Hours: The center is open 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. daily.

The five-pool center has diving boards, water slides, interactive water features and more.