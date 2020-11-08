Lisle's Morton Arboretum Brings Illumination Reimagined This Winter

The annual Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum walk-through light show will be reimagined this winter due to coronavirus precautions.

The 30 to 40 minute-long light show will incorporate a new drive-through experience featuring color, light and music, according to the Morton Arboretum.

Even with the new, reimagined experience, the exhibition will continue to include Symphony Woods, Woodland Wonder and Crystal Promenade along the two mile stretch.

"Immerse yourself in a captivating tunnel of lights, an awe-inspiring magical woodland filled with dazzling color and starlike light, and a landscape filled with thousands of lights dancing to a musical soundtrack, all from the warmth of your car," a release said.

This winter, the show will remain open until 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, along with allowing visitors Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Illumination opens Nov. 20 and will run through Jan. 3, 2021 with tickets available for purchase now.

Tickets are $39 for members per car on a "peak night" and $29 on a standard night. Guests can expect to pay $49 per car on a peak night and $39 on a standard night.

Tickets can be purchased for members here and guests here.