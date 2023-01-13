Lisa Marie Presley Wrote of Grief Over Son's Death in Final Instagram Posts

In her final messages on social media, Lisa Marie Presley wrote of her grief following the loss of her son nearly two years ago. Now, many are grieving the loss of Presley herself.

Presley's final two Instagram posts were about her son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020 at 27 years old.

In one post, Presley showed the matching tattoo she got with her son one Mother's Day.

"Several years ago, on Mother's Day, my son and I got these matching tattoos on our feet. It’s a Celtic eternity knot," she wrote. "Symbolizing that we will be connected eternally. We carefully picked it to represent our eternal love and our eternal bond."

She ended the post with an emoji of a broken heart.

A few weeks later, in what would eventually become her final Instagram post, Presley shared an essay she wrote for People Magazine about grief.

In her essay released last August, Presley wrote that she had “been living in the horrific reality of its unrelenting grips since my son’s death two years ago.”

“I’ve dealt with death, grief and loss since the age of 9 years old. I’ve had more than anyone’s fair share of it in my lifetime and somehow, I’ve made it this far,” she wrote.

“But this one, the death of my beautiful, beautiful son? The sweetest and most incredible being that I have ever had the privilege of knowing, who made me feel so honored every single day to be his mother? Who was so much like his grandfather on so many levels that he actually scared me? Which made me worry about him even more than I naturally would have?" the essay continued. "No. Just no ... no no no no ...”

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley and a singer-songwriter dedicated to her father’s legacy, died Thursday after being hospitalized for a medical emergency. She was 54.

Her death in a Los Angeles hospital was confirmed by her mother, Priscilla, a few hours after her daughter was rushed to the hospital by paramedics after a medical episode at her home.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla Presley said in a statement. “She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.”

Presley shared her father's brooding charisma — the hooded eyes, the insolent smile, the low, sultry voice — and followed him professionally, releasing her own rock albums in the 2000s, and appearing on stage with Pat Benatar and Richard Hawley among others.

She was at the Golden Globes on Tuesday, on hand to celebrate Austin Butler's award for playing her father. Just days before, she was in Memphis at Graceland — the mansion where Elvis lived, and died — on Jan. 8 to celebrate her father's birth anniversary.

She is survived by her remaining children, actor Riley Keough, born in 1989 with her former husband Danny Keough, and her twin daughters, Harper and Finley Lockwood, whom she had with ex-husband Michael Lockwood in 2008.