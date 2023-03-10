Lions WR Jameson Williams Wants Detroit to Pursue Lamar Jackson

Jameson Williams wants Lions to pursue Lamar Jackson originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

One former MVP might be on his way out of the NFC North, but could another be joining it?

With Aaron Rodgers' future in Green Bay uncertain, the division figured to be weaker in 2023. But Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams is hoping to add a new star quarterback to his squad: Lamar Jackson.

Soon after the Baltimore Ravens slapped the franchise tag on Jackson earlier this week, Williams opened up Twitter. Thanks to one observant fan, it was discovered that Williams liked a tweet endorsing the Lions to sign Jackson.

Jameson Williams liked a tweet suggesting the Detroit Lions should sign Lamar Jackson.

What do you guys think? #OnePride pic.twitter.com/aAkBg5hNkw — Tim Barker III (@theroaringloony) March 7, 2023

Here's the tweet that Williams liked:

the lions would be giving up #18 and a late first round pick the next year to acquire lamar jackson



they have the cap flexibility to give him a 5/250 mostly guaranteed contract with a high year 1 cap hit so the ravens can’t match



go make lamar the best quarterback in the NFC pic.twitter.com/2sDgAb4DeV — Tej Seth (@tejfbanalytics) March 7, 2023

After receiving the non-exclusive franchise tag, the 2019 MVP will be free to negotiate with other teams starting next week. Jackson can sign an offer sheet with another team, but the Ravens can match it and retain his rights on that deal. If Baltimore decides not to match, the other team would send two first-round picks to Baltimore in exchange for Jackson.

The Lions aren't desperate for a quarterback after Jared Goff led them to a 9-8 record last season, but Jackson, when healthy, is certainly an upgrade. Goff finished 2022 with 4,438 passing yards, 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions while being named to the Pro Bowl.

With the legal tampering period just under three days away, rumors surrounding Jackson should only intensify over the weekend.